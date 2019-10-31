Many that know me are aware that I am always doing something. It is not easy for me to sit still or do just one or two things at any given time. I am often on the run and enjoy challenges and learning new things. My family tends to follow my lead when it comes to staying busy. Everyone is always doing one thing or another. We definitely keep each other on our toes.
After completing my Bachelor’s Degree in the Science of Nursing and Criminal Justice minor, I felt a sudden halt. While it was nice to have the extra time on my hands, I felt the need to fill it with something new and important. I want to make a difference in whatever it was that I would be doing.
I want it to align with my interest with my next steps. I decided that serving with in my own city would be very meaningful. There are many options that one could take serving within the city, so I decided to run for a city council position.
Just-so-have-it, Ward 4 would be up for election and [at the time] the current Ward 4 council member reported that he would not be running. This was a hard decision to make and I thought about it for sometime, but as it sat nobody was coming to the plate. I felt that someone needed to speak up. Despite the negative backlash the City Council is known to get, I could not sit on the sidelines and watch Ward 4 go unrepresented. So Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m. I delivered the papers to the court house.
I do not plan on bashing or throwing stones at anyone. Because enough is enough and the negativity needs to stop from all angles. I refused to do that. I will remain professional and composed by practicing emotional intellect daily. A disclaimer: Some days may be harder than others and I am nowhere near perfect.
As for my plan, I want to be your voice. I want to encourage you to speak up publicly and/or privately. I want the citizens to engage each other, engage council, and for council to engage with citizens in a positive way. I want citizen’s to trust the city council. Even though city council may not make every citizen happy, they can at least be trustworthy, transparent, and respectful. With these attributes, understanding will come when decisions are being made. This is what I want for the city we live in, for the city our kids are being raised in, and for the community that we all love very much.
I leave you with this:
Speak up
Pay attention
Educate and engage yourself
Ask questions
Know what is happening in your community
Utilize resources
Participate in decision-making (vote)