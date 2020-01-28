At New Years, I did that that pretend thing and wore turtlenecks up to my lower lip and almost over the ears to test what happens to nice. No one is fooled. I’m still old. People are still kind and helpful.
Booked at Waterloo for Nashville by way of Chicago. Thought I was all set then call at 11 p.m. telling me flight at 6 a.m. had been cancelled and I probably wanted to reschedule. I did. Then next flight that afternoon left an hour late and suggestion was to check connections in Chicago. I did and decided to risk the 50-minute connection and made it.
Son met the flight and we went on to Columbia, Tennessee, also known as Mule Town. By then it was 9:30 p.m.
Checked in to motel but did not go to room or use key card and thought all was set for after the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Went to Mule Drop with son and family. DJ and dancing in the streets, speakers, fireworks, food trucks, confetti, and the drop at midnight. Then back to motel.
Then there was that other thing. Booked my room but did not go to the room or activate key card till after family fun on New Year’s Eve. When I went to my room, ran the key card, opened the door and roller-bagged in, there was a man in bed watching TV in his T-shirt and shorts. He sat up, swung his legs off the bed, and hollered “HEY!” I was backing out already and went back to desk.
They had double-booked or something!!! and found me another room.
I think that man was as startled as I was. Bet he’ll use that additional bolt next time.
I went to my new room and found no one else there so locked all the locks and settled in just as a fire or smoke alarm began to buzz and blast. Stopped to think whether it was in my new room or in the hall and then alarm stopped.
All that adrenaline kept me awake a long, long time.
Over next few days, heard the grandchildren laugh out loud as they reviewed “Cats” for us. Only six in theater and three were my two grands and a friend.
Listened and watched as granddaughter and her girl friend reviewed and reenacted “Hamilton” for us. My son knows people who know people so the girls had VIP tickets for the sold-out presentation.
Enjoyed hanging out with son and daughter-in-law as they did the everyday living things—meals, shopping, pets for fun and safety… Talked with one of the other grandmothers. We do love our mutual children and grandchildren so much.
Managed Christmas and New Year’s among thousands in airports, on flights, and at celebrations and no illness. Not bad for a little old lady.
Hope your new year also began with family, fun, friends, and excitement.