I love Waverly. I want to continue to contribute in any way I can to the steady progress we have been making.
My family moved to Waverly 30 years ago. We raised our children here. I have seen this community come together to achieve fabulous things. And we will only get better.
In the six years that I have served on City Council, we have accomplished so much — from taking hundreds of homes out of the floodplain (and thereby increasing property values and reducing home insurance costs) to water/sewer improvements and a Dog Park, and much more.
I’ve learned from the citizen voices that make up my city-wide constituency, from my council colleagues and the city staff. Some decisions are more challenging than others, with no obvious ‘right’ answer. But before making any decision I always try to take great care in gathering information, to thoughtfully consider everything I have heard and learned, and explain my position to the citizens, clearly and transparently – and always with the public good in mind.
I have worked hard in my position on City Council to model civility and decorum, even when issues are difficult and contentious. I respect the good-faith opinions of the citizens and my fellow council members, even when we may not always come to the same conclusion on an issue.
We need to continue to examine issues together in light of the evidence and the opinions of all, as we move forward. I will work with everyone in a spirit of good faith. Given some of the behaviors and comments during this election, I am concerned this kind perspective on council may be at risk.
I have faith in Waverly and its citizens. We, together, are the heart of this city. I encourage us to think about our common goal: building a community where all can thrive. We must work together to accomplish this.
I have worked hard on council to help create and maintain a climate of respect and productive collegiality. We must all listen to and learn from each other. I ask for your vote and pledge to you that I will continue to serve Waverly and its citizens in this same spirit.