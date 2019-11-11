What is the atmosphere like inside a volleyball practice taking place just days before a state quarterfinals match?
Is it intense? Morose? Stale? A no-nonsense type of feeling?
Maybe for some teams. Not for Waverly-Shell Rock.
The No. 4 Go-Hawks are back in the Class 4A state tournament for the first time since 2017, and they'll take on West Delaware (39-5) in the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
W-SR expects to win. Not only Tuesday, but the whole tournament. And yet, as they held practice last Thursday in Bock Gym, the Go-Hawks had the energy and effervescence of a team practicing in September.
"Levels" by Avicii blared from a loud speaker. The players giggled and beamed at each other while going through pre-practice warm ups.
And as senior Haley Eckerman answered questions about state, she couldn't keep herself from laughing as her teammates poked fun at her.
"We definitely try to live in the moment," Eckerman said. "One of our best attributes is that we’re a really energetic team. We play well if we have good energy. So we're just keeping that consistent throughout state."
It's good the Go-Hawks (44-6) are enjoying themselves now, because come state, the mood will be all business.
Tuesday doesn't just bring the first round of the state tourney. It brings a special opportunity.
An opportunity for revenge.
Just over a year ago on Oct. 29, 2018, Waverly-Shell Rock's season ended at substate at the hands of West Delaware, 3-1. A team with a 40-9 record failed to reach the state tournament.
"We want to avenge that loss, because that one left an awful taste in our mouths," assistant coach Bethany Rewerts said. "It wasn’t a game we were necessarily proud of."
The players who experienced the loss last year look at Tuesday as a chance for redemption. A chance to wipe out the past so a brighter future can unfold.
"I just want to get revenge," senior Britney Young said. "I want to work hard and beat them this time actually and show them what we’re capable of doing."
"I think it’d be a 2-for-1 type deal, because when we went two years ago, we lost in the first round, so we don’t want to do that," Eckerman said. "Plus, it’s also great to beat West Delaware."
Luckily for the Go-Hawks, they have some experience with this whole revenge thing.
One of the few losses W-SR has suffered this year came at New Hampton on Oct. 8, when the Go-Hawks fell to the Chickasaws 3-2.
W-SR clearly took that loss seriously, because the team obliterated New Hampton 2-0 when it next saw the Chickasaws on Oct. 19 and, and it hasn't lost since.
"We’ve had a lot of good revenges this year," Eckerman said. "So I think we’re ready for another one."
Waverly-Shell Rock will need to be at its best to advance to next round, as the Hawks have had quite a season too.
West Delaware finished the season ranked fifth in Class 4A and coasted through the Region 6 tournament, sweeping both Decorah and Charles City 3-0.
The Hawks are led by head coach Brett Mather, who's in his 15th year at the helm. According to West Delaware's website, Mather has accumulated a 502-131-29 record in that time, and he led the team to a state title in 2015.
The Hawks have six players with over 100 kills on the year and three players with over 200: Kinley Kolbet (241), Ava Hauser (240), Allison Collier (227), Macey Kleitsch (167), Carlee Smith (119), and Alivia Schulte (114).
And West Delaware doesn't just have hard hitters.
"We know they’re a really scrappy team," Rewerts said. "We know they’re very quick. We know they have a very offensive threat within their setter. And so just getting ourselves prepared to handle their type of game and make sure we’re in the mindset that they run things a lot different from most teams we see all year. We need to make sure we’re on our toes and ready for that."
"We really just need to read the other players across the net," Young said. "Our scout team on the other side of the net does a really good job of preparing us for that. And just knowing that we have to read that once we get there and move our feet quick."
If W-SR comes out with a win Tuesday, it'll advance to the state semifinals at noon Thursday.
But the Go-Hawks aren't focused on that just yet. For now, it's all about revenge.