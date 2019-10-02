There’s a new face in the local political scene in Bremer County, and she’s using her family’s struggles as a launching pad to take on a four-term state legislator.
Carissa Froyum, 40, a professor of sociology at the University of Northern Iowa who lives in Denver, announced on Tuesday that she will seek the Iowa House District 63 seat currently held by Janesville Republican Sandy Salmon. Froyum will run on the Democratic ticket.
A mother of three and wife of a doctor, Froyum said she’s seeking to represent Bremer County and northern Black Hawk County because she’s lived through the health care crisis. Her second son, Hans, 8, a third-grader at Denver Elementary, has a condition called Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS).
“This condition prevents him from breathing in his sleep,” Froyum explained during a phone interview soon after her announcement. “He needs to sleep with a machine that breathes for him every night.
“We had no forewarning that he had this condition. It’s just that when he was born, he came out blue, and he didn’t make any noise and wasn’t breathing right, and it took us many months to figure out what was going on.”
Since Hans’ birth, Froyum and husband, Dr. Adam Roise, a family physician and member of the residency training program faculty at Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center in Waterloo, have been navigating the medical bureaucracy trying to care for him while also raising older son Isak, 10, a fifth-grader, and daughter Linnea, 6, in first grade.
Froyum said it’s been a struggle to go through that, and others families are experiencing the same thing, especially after the state privatized Medicaid in 2016 under then-Gov. Terry Branstad. She added the move caused many families to struggle getting care for children with medical conditions.
“I’m running because I know what it’s like from the inside, and I know how to fix it,” Froyum said. “I know what’s wrong, and I know what to do about it. It’s time for a change.”
On her website, froyumforhouse.com, she spells out her three main reasons for championing health care reform in Iowa. First, she stated that there’s a shortage of nurses in Iowa, especially in small towns and rural areas. She said the family has been unable to hire a second overnight watch nurse to look after Hans, and their coverage has been reduced to four nights per week since Medicaid privatization.
Secondly, Froyum stated that the out-of-state, for-profit insurance companies that now manage Medicaid have profited off of denying coverage or increasing costs to beneficiaries. That, she said, has added heartache to already struggling families.
She related her own experience with one of the managed care organizations (MCOs) when an interviewer came to the family’s home to recertify Hans’ coverage. The questioner didn’t ask about CCHS, just standard health questions.
The interviewer then asked whether Froyum and Roise would consider sending Hans to a nursing home without Medicaid, they said they wouldn’t, so the company denied the coverage. That led to further calls and more interviews to restart the coverage.
Thirdly, she said the entire Iowa health care system has destabilized due to privatization. She said many hospitals are threatened, and Hans had six case managers since the Medicaid switch.
“For people in rural and small-town areas, it’s really a crisis,” she told Waverly Newspapers. “It’s bad in urban areas, but it’s a crisis in rural areas, as our hospitals are struggling, nursing homes are struggling, and we have a major nursing crisis.”
When asked what it would take to flip a seat long held by a Republican, Froyum complimented Salmon of her service as a Marine in the late 1970s.
“She’s a patriot, she’s a wonderful person,” Froyum said. “But it’s time ask what has been done for our district in the last several years, and things have been getting more difficult for families.
“I think when people realize and look at the direction we’re headed and the direction we’re headed in the last several years, they’ll be excited for change in something new and a new approach.”
She said she’ll listen to anyone’s story no matter where they are on the political spectrum or where they’re from.
“I will take seriously what issues your family is facing and do everything possible to get us headed on the right track,” she said.
Froyum is now in her 13th year of teaching at UNI. She said she came to the area to be in a smaller-town setting. She grew up in the rural area between Cologne and Waconia, Minnesota, and graduated from Waconia High School before attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
She is the fourth generation of working in education.
“I take very seriously our commitment to our rural and small-town areas and the centrality of our school systems, in keeping our rural communities vibrant and alive,” Froyum said. “That is something I’m very passionate about.
“I am just the story our rural areas want. They want our kids to do well and succeed and bring that home with them and raise their kids in a small-town, rural community.”
Froyum will hold a kickoff event at 6 p.m. Monday in the Waverly Public Library.
With a presidential election coming up, many candidates further down on the ballot in 2020 may find themselves either helped or hindered by who is at the top of the ticket. Froyum expects voters of all sides of the issues to be mobilized on Nov. 3, 2020.
“From my perspective, it’s really about people will be excited and engaged and ready to act, ready for action,” she said. “I’m ready for turnout to be very high.
“I’m just like them, and I’m dealing with the struggle that everyday Iowans are dealing with. I want Iowans to know that I will listen to their stories, I will take seriously the issues that are affecting them, and I will come up with solutions to help solve those issues.”