After long and thoughtful deliberations, my decision concerning which Democrat I should support in the 2020 caucus has finally been completed.
He or she should be the one who realizes the deterioration of our highways is a national problem and that the federal tax on gasoline and diesel fuel should be increased enough so that financing would not be a problem.
He or she should recognize that our annual flooding along our rivers and lakes is a national problem that could easily be corrected if handled nationally instead of affected states attempting to correct this flooding, which costs billions of dollars most every year.
He or she should be concerned that the wealth of the country is controlled by 1 or 2% of the population. This is wrong, and my candidate would realize this and submit a solution whether by submitting a fair and equal tax proposal or regulating the power that these wealthy individuals have on the economy of our country.
My candidate will talk about the billions, possibly trillions of dollars that are hidden away in the Cayman Islands or the Netherlands in order to avoid paying taxes on this wealth and rarely does the news media publicize this, possibly because the power represented by all this money has some control over what we listen to.
My candidate will say very little about the current news frenzy about whether a woman has the right to abort the results of an unwanted pregnancy. His only remarks will be that this proposed law making abortion a crime should not be made by old white-headed men but only by women of childbearing age. Perhaps a special election of these childbearing age women might be necessary.
My candidate will propose to pass term limit legislation and limit Congress to two terms with required retirement after age 75. The country needs new points from all ages, nationalities and skin color. A college education with remarkable achievements in school would be nice, but not absolutely necessary. Our political system needs lots of change.
One of our recognized better presidents who made the major decision after World War II, Harry Truman, had a high-school education but recognized the problems of our country and worked hard to improve it. He recognized and helped the common man as much as possible.
Choosing a candidate will require a lot of thought and a lot of attention as the best choice is made. This is one of the most critical political decisions that those of voting age will elver make. Be a politician and make good decisions before it comes time to vote.