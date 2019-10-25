There's a deep divide in this country, but it shouldn't have seeped its way into Waverly politics. After all, we are still a small town where everyone lives within five miles of each other. We are all neighbors here.
That's why I was appalled to see a picture of my wife and young daughter attending an immigration rally on Waverly mayoral candidate Adam Hoffman's Facebook feed telling everyone to look out for "liberals in Waverly." As a parent, I'm most concerned that Mr. Hoffman would think it's OK to post a picture of a minor and then disparage her. As a voter, I'm concerned that he won't be able to maintain our proud tradition of non-partisanship in Waverly city government.
What's worse is that I learned about this post on another Facebook page called "Waverly Life," which had a chronicle of about 100 screenshots of things both Hoffman and Waverly City Council At-Large candidate Matthew Schneider had posted on Facebook (posts that have since been removed by them on their respective pages). These posts were either divisive, uncivil, or factually untrue. I was upset with Hoffman, but I was also upset with the anonymous creator of the "Waverly Life" Facebook page. I asked them to remove the post and berated them for behaving equally badly. Thankfully, the page was removed for breaking Facebook's terms of service.
My belief is that a native distrust in government has infected our local politics, that the seasoned views of experts no longer matter, that factual truths are becoming relative, that haste is being valued over rational steps forward, that propaganda has replaced news.
When the DOT compared our traffic study of Bremer Avenue to decades of data in over 20 similar corridors around the state, it was obvious to them that the new configuration would be safer, while not significantly impacting traffic. The city listened to the experts, and they listened to concerned citizens like myself who fought hard for the change. Yes, people in favor of three lanes exist. In fact, we once filled up the entire council chambers in support. We didn't need to do this since the DOT was already representing our interests, but we did it anyway. Despite this, when I try to get council members to commit to keeping the configuration, they tell me, "No Wil, we'll need to see how the change impacts the city and its residents going forward." That's the kind of even-handed council we have, and I can respect that.
Schneider and Hoffman have built their campaigns on what they perceive the Waverly elected officials to be doing wrong. Just look at the Keep Waverly Moving Facebook page (created and moderated by Schneider). It's full of complaints. It's easy to tear people down, but where are their ideas about how to make the city greater? I suspect they would have a hard time coming up with a plan that looks better than the success the city has enjoyed under its current council and mayor, like the following:
Cedar River Parkway bridge/bypass, flood mitigation, new utilities access for downtown businesses, dozens of road and bridge projects, just to name a few. Plus we have a dedicated city staff that is human and that works hard for our community. They deserve a community and council that respects their work.
At a time when cities are decaying and declining all over Iowa, ours is experiencing steady growth and prosperity. Why mess with a good thing?
As far as I can tell, the city is doing great. I believe the underlying reason why so many people are dissatisfied is because they have been conditioned to distrust government by our horrible, national political discourse. And I don't like the unneighborly road that leads us down. It's for that reason that I'm voting to re-elect Mayor Soash, Councilperson Edith Waldstein, and Councilperson Mike Sherer. I hope you'll join me by going to the Bremer County Courthouse and filling out your absentee ballot today.