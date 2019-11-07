Editor’s note: This poem is in honor of the author’s good friend, Nancy Lea Krull.
A scar remains on the hillside...living dying proof
A single flower blooms in defiant return
After one night born tragic, pale shades of truth
Teaching more about life than I ever cared to learn
Young teens along for the ride--back in ‘73
With four wheels and freedom coming into view
Cedar Lane couldn’t forgive, God’s will meant to be
Forty some years gone by and I still think of you
For the sake of a night that should have never been
Or, true friendships long, we were never blessed the time
The radio still plays the songs that remember when
The wishing well still accepts my every dime
Forever, I’ll remember your voice, smile, and laugh
Distance, nor grasp of time will alter or stray
A dusty old yearbook with your full page photograph
Holds you near after all this time away
Perhaps in Heaven you see all that is to be
Each day’s this and that’s before we ever do
If our earthly tomorrow’s are an Angel’s memory
Then perhaps you already knew...I still think of you.