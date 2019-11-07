Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Editor’s note: This poem is in honor of the author’s good friend, Nancy Lea Krull.

A scar remains on the hillside...living dying proof

A single flower blooms in defiant return

After one night born tragic, pale shades of truth

Teaching more about life than I ever cared to learn

Young teens along for the ride--back in ‘73

With four wheels and freedom coming into view

Cedar Lane couldn’t forgive, God’s will meant to be

Forty some years gone by and I still think of you

For the sake of a night that should have never been

Or, true friendships long, we were never blessed the time

The radio still plays the songs that remember when

The wishing well still accepts my every dime

Forever, I’ll remember your voice, smile, and laugh

Distance, nor grasp of time will alter or stray

A dusty old yearbook with your full page photograph

Holds you near after all this time away

Perhaps in Heaven you see all that is to be

Each day’s this and that’s before we ever do

If our earthly tomorrow’s are an Angel’s memory

Then perhaps you already knew...I still think of you.

J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature series called “Cattin’ Main.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.

