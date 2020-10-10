WAVERLY – The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its football playoff pairings for all classes early Saturday afternoon.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
In Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock will travel to defending state champion Western Dubuque. The two teams met Sept. 18, a 28-9 Bobcats win. W-SR is in Pod 6, along with Waterloo East and West Delaware. East travels to West Delaware in the opener.
In Class 1A, Denver hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg in Pod 9. The two teams met Sept. 11, and Denver won 27-0. Wilton and Cascade also are in Pod 9.
Wapsie Valley hosts Starmont in Pod 7 to open the Class A playoffs. North Butler and Newman Catholic are in the same pod. Wapsie Valley beat Starmont Sept. 18.
Also in Class A, Nashua-Plainfield travels to South Winneshiek in Pod 6. Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills also are in Pod 6.
In 8-man, Janesville hosts Riceville in Pod 5. Turkey Valley and Lansing Kee also are in Pod 5. In Pod 4, Tripoli hosts Rockford. Northwood-Kensett and North Iowa also are in Pod 4.