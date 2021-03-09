The 46th annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow, powered by Ford, March 12-14 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, will be host to family-friendly Grandstand stage show in the attached McLeod Center, featuring Maddie Poppe.
The singer-songwriter and Season 16 winner of “American Idol” will perform an acoustic performance. The shows will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. There is no additional charge to see Maddie’s show, however, seating will be limited to 700 in the McLeod Center.
Poppe is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville. Maddie fell in love with music at a young age, learning to play guitar, ukulele and piano. In 2016, Maddie released her debut album, “Songs from the Basement,” which she wrote, produced and recorded alongside her father, Trent.
After years of performing locally in Iowa, she decided to audition for “American Idol” – a decision she calls her “saving grace.” Ultimately, Maddie stole America’s hearts and was crowned the winner, giving the audience an emotional, overjoyed and tear-stained performance of her single, “Going Going Gone.”
Since her “Idol” victory, Maddie has been in high demand, appearing on multiple TV shows including “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Live! With Kelly & Ryan” and the Radio Disney Music Awards, and performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Special Olympics and CMA Fest in Nashville.
Maddie’s sophomore album, “Whirlwind,” reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop charts and her hit single, “Made You Miss,” earned No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio charts. Her sentimental ballad, “Not Losing You,” also swept radio charts, reaching No. 17.
Fresh off supporting Ingrid Michaelson on The Dramatic Tour, an experience Maddie calls a dream come true, Maddie has been in the studio working on new music. Her upcoming holiday EP, aptly titled “Christmas From Home,” is set for release Nov. 20. Maddie has picked her seasonal favorites for the record, ranging from classic ballads to modern selections.
The Sportshow also is the place for families and fishing groups to plan spring and summer adventures and reserve dates at the show. Exhibits include fishing camps, fly-in outposts, family resorts, campgrounds, canoe outfitters, sportfishing charters, tourism destinations, hunting outfitters and more.
Eastern Iowa recreational vehicle dealers will showcase boats and RV’S. Marine dealers will offer discounted show promotions for the boating season. Boaters can shop aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats, pontoons, canoes, and kayaks. Plenty of powersports dealers will feature ATVs, UTVs, mowers and personal watercrafts.
Retailers will have plenty of show bargains and new products for outdoor enthusiasts. Fishing tackle will be featured this year with rod manufacturers, plastics and jigs, crankbaits up to 50% off retail. Hunting equipment dealers will also be participating at this year’s show. More outdoor products include truck accessories, golf cars, kayaks and more.
Casting Tank- Sponsored by KWWL
Experience fishing in a whole new way – from the viewpoint of the fish! Watch pro anglers doing seminars atop a casting tank, never before seen at the Dome, on fishing and casting at this 50-by-10-foot-high, 5,000-gallon aquarium stocked with native Iowa species. You’ll enjoy a unique underwater view of how fish react to different fishing techniques and strike at various types of bait and lures. 6 Pro’s will be giving seminars from a boat on top of the tank.
“Ask the Pro”
Tom Nauman “Morel Mania” will discuss Mushroom Hunting – 90% luck, 10% knowledge, learn for the best. Cam Granger/Kevin Bjornsen will discuss, Rural and Farm Pond Construction, Process and Management. Discuss RV Service and Repair tips and tricks and easy to do, with Jeff Koppes. Discuss Kayaking Northeast Iowa Rivers Darin Seifken.
“Kid Zone”
Located on the upper-north end of the UNI-Dome.
Trophy whitetail antler scoring takes place Saturday and Sunday at the show. Iowa hunters can have current season or historical racks measured by official scorers and entered in competition. Trophies will be awarded to the top racks in each division with categories for gun and bow with typical and non-typical points. A $10 entry fee includes two-day admission to the show.
The Eastern Iowa Sportshow will be open from 3-8 p.m. March 12, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. March 13 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 in the UNI-Dome and MacLeod Center. For more information, go to www.iowasportshows.com.