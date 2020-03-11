As cancellations of public events continue to pile up on the calendar due to the spread of COVID-19, questions have been raised amid the ongoing high school boys basketball state tournament taking place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released a statement on the matter, saying it "is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States and here in Iowa" and it is "relying on the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health to direct our decisions and actions."
The IHSAA then deferred to IDPH, which is currently "not recommending the cancellation of events or extracurricular activities."
While this mean the tournament, which runs through Friday, is remaining as scheduled, the IHSAA is encouraging individuals to maintain standard health precautions.
"We advise guests and teams to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand-washing, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, and covering coughs and sneezes," the statement reads. "We strongly encourage individuals who are sick to stay home."
As for activities taking place in the next few months as spring sports begin practices, the association said it will continue to monitor everything.
"The IHSAA will continue to monitor ways in which spring activities may be affected over the coming months. We are actively planning for these impacts and will share more information as it becomes available."