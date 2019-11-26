On Tuesday, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association posted its 2019 all-state teams, and several local volleyball players were honored.
Below is a list of high school students around the area who won awards:
Janesville
The Wildcats had an uncharacteristically early departure from the Class 1A state tournament this season, but three players made the all-state team
Leading the way was junior Gabby Gergen, who made first team all-state. Gergen had a momentous season as a setter, leading the team with 983 assists. The junior also had 99 kills, made just 16 errors and started all 45 games for the Wildcats.
Senior Julia Meister made second team all-state after posting a team-high 325 kills. Fellow senior Bailey Hoff, who was second on Janesville with 305 kills, was an honorable mention.
In addition, Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen was named the district coach of the year after leading her team to a 33-12 record.
Wapsie Valley
The Wapsie Valley warriors had a tremendous 2019 season that ended in the Class 1A state championship, so it's no surprise four players made the all-state team.
Sophomore Lydia Imbrogno made the first team as she led the team with 407 kills.
Senior Kaci Beesecker made the second team after leading Wapsie Valley with 861 assists.
Senior McKenna Miller made the third team with her team-leading 644 digs, and freshman Kalvyn Rosengarten also made the third team with her team-leading 70 blocks.
Denver
A young team had a successful 2019 season that ended in the Class 2A Region 7 championship game, and Denver was led by sophomore Allison Bonnette, who was named to the Class 2A northeast all-district team.
Bonnette led the team with a whopping 470 kills in her sophomore year and started all 42 games for Denver.
North Butler
After a bright 25-10 season that ended at the hands of Janesville in the Class 1A Region 5 semifinal, North Butler saw two Bearcats make the all-district team.
Junior Brooke Trees made the all-district team after posting a team-leading 45 aces and a 95% serve efficiency. Trees also led the team with 380 digs.
Sydney Eiklenborg also made the all-district team after recording a team-leading 252 kills, as well as 35 aces and 18 blocks.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Following a 17-19 season, the Cougars saw one player named to the Class 2A northeast all-district team: sophomore Morgan Brandt.
Brandt led Sumner-Fredericksburg with 222 kills during the 2019 season and also recorded 307 assists, 36 blocks, 255 digs, and a team-leading 51 aces.
Tripoli
Zoey Semelroth, a senior, was the lone Panther to crack the Class 1A all-state team after leading Tripoli with 369 kills, 76 blocks and 51 assists during the 2019 season.
Senior Brianna Lobeck joined Semelroth on the all-district team after posting 146 kills, 244 digs and 40 aces.