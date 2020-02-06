On Wednesday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2020 regional basketball pairings for Class 1A, 2A and 3A.
Here is where area teams will be will be playing next week:
Class 1A
- Janesville (9-11) will host Rockford (4-13) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Janesville High School. The winner will play at No. 7 Saint Ansgar (16-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
- Clarksville (15-3) will host West Central (8-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Clarksville High School. The winner will go on to play the winner of Nashua-Plainfield vs. Riceville on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Clarksville High School.
- Nashua-Plainfield (5-14) will play Riceville (11-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Riceville High School. The winner will play the winner of Clarksville vs. West Central on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
- North Butler (6-11) will host Valley Lutheran (0-14) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at North Butler High School. The winner will go on to face the winner of East Buchanan vs. Don Bosco on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at East Buchanan Community Schools.
- Tripoli (12-8) and Wapsie Valley (5-14) will face off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Tripoli High School. The winner will face the winner of No. 15 Central Elkader vs. Edewood-Colesburg on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Central Elkader Jr. Sr. High School.
Class 2A
- Denver (12-7) will host South Hardin (3-15) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Denver High School. The winner will face No. 9 Maquoketa Valley (16-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Maquoketa Valley High School.
- Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-10) will host West Fork (9-10) at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. The winner will take on No. 4 MFL-Mar-Mac (18-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at MFL MarMac High School.