Beyond Pink TEAM will present the fifth annual Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul event, which will focus on the balance of these wellness factors in the fight against cancer.
The event will be held virtually from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. It will include presentations from five well- regarded speakers, who will go beyond just cancer awareness and treatment to discuss mindfulness, intimacy and more.
“Understanding and learning about cancer and how it affects your mind, body and spirit can be very empowering,” said Sarah Corkery, a four-year breast cancer survivor. “If you’ve been affected by any type of cancer, this is a must-attend event.”
Ignite the Cancer Conversation: Mind, Body and Soul strives to bring diverse communities together and activate the conversation with steps to end cancer. The event will educate patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, community members and advocates through five different speakers: Dr. Phadke, Erin Sullivan, Reverend Carol Teare, Dr. Michele Devlin, and Traci McCausland. Tickets can be purchased for $15 or for $20 with CEU’s at www.BeyondPinkTEAM.org . After Oct. 12, the cost of tickets will increase by $10.
Sneha Phadke, DO, assistant clinical professor in Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation and a breast medical oncologist at the University of Iowa’s Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, will address “chemo brain,” while Erin Sullivan Wagner, a certified cancer life coach will discuss sexual health and intimacy after cancer, Carol Teare, MDiv., trained by the Integrative Health Department at the University of Wisconsin, will speak on the topic of mindfulness, and Dr. Michele Devlin, University of Northern Iowa professor of global public health, will cover health disparities in Iowa. To round out the conversation, Traci McCausland, a Gallup-certified strengths coach, will explain the relevance of following your strengths when facing cancer.
The Beyond Pink TEAM is part of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee and is a nonprofit organization made possible by collaborative efforts of many health organizations, businesses and dedicated individuals throughout the Cedar Valley. The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care for all in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. Going beyond pink ribbons, beyond pink light bulbs, beyond pink trinkets; Beyond Pink accomplishes its mission by Taking action, Educating, Advocating and Making a difference.