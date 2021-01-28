WAVERLY – The Iowa High School Athletic Association last week voted to conduct the 2021 boys state wrestling tournament as currently scheduled.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there were talks of doing away from the normal format. One possibility was to hold each class’s tournament in one day.
The state duals will be held Feb. 17, while the traditional tournament will be held Feb. 18-20 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Both the state duals and traditional tournament will have their usual session formats.
“The IHSAA is grateful to all those who have worked to make wrestling season possible,” IHSAA executive director Tim Keating said in a statement. “The board feels strongly that the traditional schedule can be safely completed for the largest possible competition and audience each day of the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships.”
Due to social distancing and COVID-19-related safety precautions, spectators will be limited to less than 4,000 per session. Because of restricted capacity and to offer participating wrestlers an opportunity to remain at the event, ticket prices have been increased to $15 per session (dual team tournament, tradition tournament sessions 1-7) and $20 for the traditional tournament finals.
Cheerleaders will not be allowed to attend due to space limitations.
Football adds classification, playoff qualifiers for 2021 season
The Board of Control also approved and accepted the addition of a seventh class for football.
Class 5A adds an 11-player group to the field to “reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football” and increases the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason,” according to the IHSAA website.
The new classifications, regular-season games played and playoff qualifiers are below:
Class 5A, 4A and 3A: 36 teams, nine regular-season games, 16 playoff qualifiers.
Class 2A and 1A: 48 teams, eight regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
Class A: Remainder of 11-player teams, eight regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
Eight-player: Eight regular-season games, 32 playoff qualifiers.
Teams in Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-player will be permitted to play a ninth regular-season contest if they do not qualify for the postseason.