As the impact of COVID-19 continues to spread and mass events are cancelled worldwide, the question has been raised as to whether the Iowa High School Athletic Association will continue to hold the high school boys state basketball tournament, which began Monday and will run through Friday in Des Moines.
After coordinating with health officials, state and local government and the Iowa Events Center, IHSAA released another statement Thursday, saying that Friday's games will be played "with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern of the spread and impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."
This means that only "team members, game officials, credentialed media members, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, and select school spectators will be allowed inside the facility."
While before hundreds of fans packed inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the games, now, each participating school will only be allowed 100 total entrants, free of charge. This includes the official team traveling party.
Said schools are required to provide a list of the names of the entrants.
This will directly affect Wapsie Valley High School, which broke into the tournament as an 8 seed and has since upset first-seeded Lake Mills and fourth-seeded Montezuma in front of hundreds of Wapsie fans.
While the Warriors (20-7) will still play No. 2 Bishop Garrigan (24-2) at 2 p.m. Friday in the championship, the group of supporting fans will be limited to 100 people.
For those who were planning to attend Friday's game but can no longer go, you can watch the game through the Iowa High School Sports Network’s coverage. IHSSN has live television coverage of the semifinal and final games, as well as a live stream and an app available for download. Information can be found here: ihssn.com/basketball or ihssn.com/live.
While the games will still be played, IHSAA stated that "other spectators and previously scheduled award recipients and visitors will not be permitted."
This means the ceremony to honor the eight former players and five former coaches inducted into IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame, scheduled to take place during Friday's games, will no longer happen.
In addition, those who purchased tickets for Friday’s games at Wells Fargo Arena will be refunded at the point of purchase.
"The IHSAA acknowledges these updates are inconvenient and unprecedented," the statement reads. "The understanding of member schools and communities is sincerely appreciated."