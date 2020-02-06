On Thursday morning, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its new district assignments for the 2020 football season, scheduled to begin on Aug. 27.
Below is how each area team is affected by the news:
Class 3A
After finishing 3-6 in Class 3A - District 3 last season, the Waverly-Shell Rock football team will again compete in District 3 in 2020, albeit with a new member.
Western Dubuque, the 2019 Class 3A state champion, will now play in the same district as the Go-Hawks, replacing Independence.
Last season, Western Dubuque went 13-0 in District 4 and beat Solon 37-17 in the state title game to cap off quite a season.
Independence, which went 9-1 last season, moves down to Class 2A to compete in District 4 with Crestwood, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein and Waukon.
Class 1A
The Denver Cyclones and the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars are among the schools making switches this year. After both teams competed together in Class 1A - District 3 a season ago — Denver went 5-4, and S-F went 3-6 — the two schools will both move to District 4 in 2020.
That means the Cyclones and Cougars will be playing with an almost entirely new set of district foes, save one: Osage (5-5 last year) will move to District 4 as well.
New district opponents for Denver and S-F will include Central Springs (3-6 in Class A last year), Columbus Catholic (8-2 in 2A) and Jesup (3-6 in Class 1A).
Class A
After going 1-8 in Class A - District 4 in 2019, the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies are moving to District 3 in 2020. Two schools are making the switch along with the Huskies: Saint Ansgar, which went 11-1 and lost in the state semis last year, and Newman Catholic (2-7 last year).
New district opponents for N-P include Lake Mills (4-5 in 1A last year), North Butler (1-8 in 1A), and West Fork (5-4 in A).
Speaking of North Butler, the Bearcats are moving down to Class A after going 1-8 in 1A - District 3 last season. North Butler will have a whole new set of district foes, except for Lake Mills, which was with the Bearcats last year.
Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley is making a move, too, switching from Class A - District 7, where it went 5-4 last year, to District 4 in 2020.
Somewhat surprisingly, the Warriors will have a completely new group of district rivals: Clayton Ridge, MFL MarMac, Postville, South Winneshiek and Starmont.
Eight-Man
The Janesville Wildcats, who went 6-3 in Eight-Player football last season, will again compete in District 2 during the 2020 season.
The Wildcats will no longer have Dunkerton (1-8 last year) in its district, along with Don Bosco, which went 13-0 and won the Eight-Player state title last season.
Additions to Janesville's district include AGWSR, Turkey Valley and Clarksville, which did not field a football team last season.
Meanwhile, Tripoli, which went 5-4 last season, will remain in District 2 as well.