WAVERLY – The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday approved new football district and group assignments during its Board of Control meeting.
The new districts will go into effect beginning this fall, and will remain the same for the 2022 season.
The 2021 football season will be the first with a new seventh classification (Class 5A), which was approved in January by the Board of Control to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes, according to a news release by the IHSAA.
Waverly-Shell Rock moved up to Class 4A and will be grouped in District 2, along with Decorah, Western Dubuque, Marion, Mason City and Waterloo East. W-SR, Decorah, Western Dubuque and Waterloo East were in Class 3A, District 3 last season. Mason City was in Class 3A, District 2, while Marion was in Class 3A, District 3.
In Class 1A, Denver moves from District 4 to District 3, along with Aplington-Parkersburg, Central Springs, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall and South Hardin. Central Springs was in Class 1A, District 4 last season. Aplington-Parkersburg, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall and South Hardin competed in Class 1A, District 3.
Sumner-Fredericksburg remains in Class 1A, District 4, along with Bechman Catholic, Cascade, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, MFL-MarMac and Postville. Columbus was in Class 1A, District 4 last season. Cascade and Beckman Catholic were in Class 1A, District 5, while MFL-MarMac and Postville made the jump from Class A.
Nashua-Plainfield and Wapsie Valley are part of Class A, District 3, along with AGWSR, BCLUW, Grundy Center, Hudson and North Tama. Wapsie Valley was in Class A, District 4 a season ago, while Nashua-Plainfield was part of Class A, District 3. AGWSR jumps up from 8-man, while BCLUW, Grundy Center and North Tama were members of Class A, District 7 last season.
Clarksville, Janesville, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli and Turkey Valley will be part of 8-man, District 3, along with West Central. Clarksville, Janesville, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli and Turkey Valley all were members of 8-man, District 2 last season, while West Central was in 8-man, District 3.