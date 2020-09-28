W-SR 2020 Homecoming Court

Siri Ott: Siri is the daughter of Andy and Erika Ott. She has participated in National Honor Society, basketball, school and club soccer. She plans to attend Iowa State University to play soccer. Her studies are undecided at this time.

Ian Cuvelier: Ian is the son of Stephanie and Scott Cuvelier. He has participated in; DECA, Clean and Green Club, Excel Club, Art Club, Student Senate, National Honor Society, Leadership team, and Boys Golf. He plans on obtaining a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture at Iowa State University.

Halle Froelich: Halle is the daughter of Darin and Shawn Froelich (Frey-lick). She has participated in trapshooting, boys basketball managing, and NHS, while she also worked at Dairy Queen. In the future, she plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for nursing and then transfer for Allen College.

Ty Bell: Ty is the son of Ginger Rousseau and Tyrun Bell. Ty participates in Soccer. His future plans are still undecided.

Ellie Reznicek: Ellie is the daughter of David and Karla Reznicek. In the past year(s), she has been involved with the marching band, jazz band, choir, the fall musical, golf, student senate, cross country, NHS, speech team, and has worked for two summers at Four Queens. Ellie currently plans to attend a four-year university, to which she is undecided, but plans to major in neuroscience

Brady Ramker: Brady is the son of Scott and Krismar Ramker. He is involved in Football, basketball, tennis, and FCA. He is currently undecided for a college and a major.

Kenzie Roling: Kenzie is the daughter of Amy and Brad Roling. She has participated in high school and club soccer, basketball, yearbook, and NHS. She plans to attend the University of Iowa to play soccer and her area of study is undecided

Donavan Wessel: Donavan is the son of Greg and Angie Wessel. He is currently a football captain, sings in the choir, and musicals but also plays soccer in the spring. Other than that, he also plans on being a part of the speech team if possible. He plans on going to college but is still undecided about his major.

Avery Meier: Avery is the daughter of Joshua and Jessica Meier. She has participated in soccer, softball. and wrestling. Her future plans include going to the University of Northern Iowa and then transferring to Allen College to pursue a career in OB/GYN Sonography.

Jonathan Wessel: Jonathan is the son of Greg and Angela Wessel. He has participated in football, soccer, chamber choir, jazz choir, the musical, and speech team. He is planning on attending the Architecture program at Iowa State next year, but that plan is still in the air and could change!

Emma Seward: Emma is the daughter of Matt and Jennifer Seward. Emma's activities include Basketball, track, cross country, orchestra, choir, student senate, NHS, Students Creating Unity Club, and S.A.A.D. She is also the Student Body President, a leader in the clean and green club, an FCA leader, and the president of HSDA. Emma plans to attend the University of Iowa next fall to double major in Environmental Policy and Political Science with hopes of becoming an environmental lawyer.

Luke Shovers: Luke is the son of Todd Shover and Nickole Upton. Luke is involved in baseball, Speech team, and SADD. Luke plans to play baseball during college and then go through dental school.

Carly Steiert: Carly is the daughter of Skip and Christy Steiert. She is a wrestling manager and has been involved in cross country and soccer. She is the FFA president and a leader of FCA. She is a member of the student senate and national honors society. At this time her future plans are undecided.

Jack Karmer: Jack is the son of Koula Kramer and Steve Kramer. He is captain of the football and plays rugby. He plans on attending UNI to study Exercises Science.

Emma Hoins: Emma is the daughter of Trent and Jenni Hoins. She is involved in cross country, a drum major in the marching band, chamber choir, all-state choir, jazz choir, speech team, students creating unity group, SADD group president, excel club member, member of the NHS, track and field, also is a part of her church's youth and adult worship team. She plans on competing in cross country/ track and field in college and studying either dental hygiene or exercise science. College choice is undecided.

Ben Buseman: Ben is the son of Chuck and Jennifer Buseman. He has participated in Baseball, Track, DECA, and a leader in FCA. His future plans are to attend UNI to get a degree in secondary education and social sciences to follow in the footsteps of my dad.