A spirit booster with a sprinkle of nostalgia.
That’s one way to describe the purpose of the Homecoming parade which takes place as part of the fall celebrations happening at high schools and colleges around the country.
Carrying that tradition to the next level this year, the W-SR students revived its spirit, in a scaled down version, fittingly during the coronavirus pandemic, when social gatherings are limited, and facial coverings are required for schooling and other daily activities.
Around 4 p.m. Friday, the royalty and their supporters, cheerleaders, and athletes, gathered by Security State Bank in Waverly on a gorgeous late afternoon, with the turning leaves on the residential street serving as a colorful backdrop for the event.
It was a low-key affair on purpose, but the very fact that it was held was a big uplift for the students.
Emma Seward, the student body president, said the parade was a morale booster.
“Our senior year has already been full of disappointing cancellations and we thought it was important to have fun in spite of the challenges of this year,” she said in a text message to the paper.
The Go-Hawks faced off with West Delaware later that night at the stadium.
THE TRADITION OF HOMECOMING PARADES
While the University of Missouri’s football game with Kansas City in 1911 is often cited as the kickoff of what was to become an annual American tradition for many learning institutions, the tradition has evolved in each community at its own pace.
In Waverly-Shell Rock, the homecoming parade was in full swing at least as early as 1951, when the school district included only Waverly High School, according to the yearbook collection at the school. That year’s parade took place on Oct.11, when Waverly played Charles City. Marilyn Hamilton was crowned queen and her attendants were Gwen Chestnut and Phyllis Meeting and the court, according to a picture in that yearbook, is all female.
The collage from this day in the 1952 yearbook contains images with widely smiling, bright-eyed seniors, ready to step into the real world.
A search of the Waverly Newspapers archives revealed what appears to be an uneven sequence of parades.
An article on page 16 of the Oct. 18, 1961, edition of the Bremer County Independent, describes the homecoming parade replete with floats. That year’s junior float’s theme was, “Let’s record a victory.” Nancy Bunger was the queen that year. She rode in a black Thunderbird convertible, followed by attendants, each in convertibles of their own, according to the article.
A couple of articles in the mid-70s suggest that the tradition of homecoming parades continued, but alumni and administrators say in later years, the tradition ended.
THE NEW MILLENIUM
The hiatus seems to have continued into the 2000s.
Former Principal Ken Winter, who led the high school from 2004 to 2012, said he does not recall the high school having a parade during his tenure.
“We just didn’t have it,” he said. “I inherited the fact that we didn’t have a parade.”
Jere Vyverberg, the former superintendent, confirmed Winter’s recollection.
Brady Weber, the current associate principal, said the students tried to hold one parade a “few years back.”
“It hasn’t been an annual thing,” he said.
Both Weber and David Fox, the current principal, attended Friday’s event.
Always making himself useful, Mr. Fox helped direct traffic away from the route, along 16th Street Southwest, so the few families who lined the street, including this writer who was taking video and pictures, could enjoy the parade safely.
As is customary, a Waverly police car led the parade, and a couple of fire trucks with athletes aboard blared their sirens just like they would in July 4th and Heritage Days parades.
The 2020 royalty rode in convertibles. In tune with the times, their face coverings read Homecoming Court 2020. The members were Siri Ott, Ian Cuvelier, Halle Froelich, Ty Bell, Ellie Reznicek, Brady Ramker, Kenzie Roling, Donavan Wessel, Avery Meier, Jonathan Wessel, Emma Seward, Luke Shovers, Carly Steiert, Jack Karmer, Emma Hoins and Ben Buseman.
Putting in the extra effort to make a parade happen would be an enduring moment for the students.
It was a reflection of the times, and perhaps the start of a new tradition.
“It’s a cool experience just to be able to represent W-SR,” said Hoins, the queen, right before the parade.