When you look past the rows of corn and soybeans that Iowa is known for, you’d notice towns like Waverly and small businesses like CrawDaddy Outdoors.
At least that is what Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield wants people outside of the Hawkeye State to see, and that no two towns are the same.
The Democratic challenger to first-term Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, visited the town and the popular sporting goods store at 207 E. Bremer Ave. as part of a small business tour on Monday. It was the first of four stops, which also included visits to Fayette, Elkader and Decorah.
The trek also is meant to highlight Greenfield’s plan to revitalize the economy if she were to be elected Nov. 3 and return the seat back to Democratic hands.
According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, released Sept. 19, Greenfield held a 45%-42% lead on Ernst, with 3% saying they’d vote for someone else, 2% for no one and 7% unsure.
Prior to Ernst, Sen. Tom Harkin served in that spot for five terms. Sen. Ernst visited downtown Waverly on Aug. 20.
During Monday’s visit, Greenfield thought that the Bremer County seat was “fantastic.”
“Every small community and county has something special,” Greenfield said during an interview with Waverly Newspapers after the tour. “Waverly has a lot.
“People have been incredibly welcoming. The open space along the Cedar River is just something to brag about, and it’s nice to talk to a business owner.”
Greenfield, 56, an executive for a commercial real estate company in Des Moines that deals with many small businesses, arrived to about a dozen Democratic supporters waiting outside of the store, all wearing masks in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including Pam Egli, the challenger for Senate District 32, her husband, Steve, a retired magistrate judge, and Mike Sherer, the former Ward 4 Waverly City Councilman. There were also documentarians from Iowa PBS and campaign aides recording the event for posterity.
The sheer volume of people coming out surprised CrawDaddy owner Darrin Siefken.
“It was very interesting,” Siefken said. “I wasn’t expecting the whole entourage of people coming to visit today.
“I thought it was a good visit and a chance for her to see the store and kind of see how a business in Waverly operates and how we’re able to be successful.”
Before she entered the store, Greenfield addressed the group and noticed several were wearing “I voted” stickers after casting their absentee ballots on the first day of Iowa’s early voting period. The Bremer County satellite voting location was just around the corner at the former Mauer Eye Center building.
“I’m hoping my absentee ballot is there when I get home,” Greenfield said. “I hope you can get that to clear the mail or drop it off at the county auditor, one or the other.
“We (Democrats) are hoping to win up and down the ticket.”
During the tour of the store, the kayaks and paddleboards caught Greenfield’s eye. She asked Siefken about the different models available and what was good for beginners.
The tour highlighted her “Back on Our Feet” plan that she wants to take with her to the Senate upon victory. According to her entry on the website Medium that details the proposal, it calls for following public health guidelines to mitigate the coronavirus, extending the $600-per-week unemployment benefit, rebuilding the economy by expanding capital for small businesses, expanding access to health care and keeping promises for Social Security and Medicare.
She noted that while going back and forth across Iowa, especially during the age of COVID-19, many businesses are struggling.
“The vast majority are telling me that revenues are down 60% or more,” she said. “They absolutely want another round of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), but because outdoors has been something that people have been taking advantage more, (Siefken) has been doing great.”
Greenfield touched on many other aspects of her campaign and her race against Ernst. You can watch the video at wavelrynewspapers.com.
Siefken hopes that the policy makers in Washington, D.C., know that there are businesses here that are “striving, thriving and doing well,” but they still do need some support.
Greenfield thought that if she were to take a souvenir from CrawDaddy, one of the paddleboards might be something to purchase.
“I understand there’s some backwater in that area (D.C.), where a person could paddleboard, but I won’t be taking a paddleboard home today,” she said. “We’ll probably just grab some food for the road.”