How we did this story

This article is the first in a series called In Focus that will examine the use of police body cameras and access to police video in Iowa.

The Iowa Newspaper Association and more than 50 Iowa newspaper reporters attempted to contact more than 300 Iowa law enforcement agencies starting in early November to request copies of their policies on body cameras and in-car dashboard cameras.

These initial contacts were made mostly through email and cited Iowa Code Chapter 22, the open records law.

More than 200 agencies provided policies. As for the remaining agencies contacted, some do not use body cameras, some have outsourced law enforcement to neighboring agencies and others were branches of a larger agency, such as the Iowa Department of Public Safety, which has one policy for all units.

But some Iowa sheriffs and police chiefs did not respond to multiple reporter requests made through email and by telephone.

Readers who have experienced difficulty obtaining police video in Iowa or who have questions about this series can reach reporters at PoliceVideoTips@inanews.com.