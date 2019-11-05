50-50 in 2020’s biennial Step Up! seminar will be held from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Waverly Public Library in Waverly.
Step Up! is a half day nuts and bolts course held during the odd numbered years in various Iowa cities to teach women how to lay the groundwork for a successful campaign for state house, state senate, statewide, or national office.
The program is sponsored by 50-50 in 2020, a nonpartisan, issue-neutral, non-profit organization working to help Iowa women from all political parties be successful candidates for state level office.
A $30 fee covers the cost of lunch and seminar materials. To register and see the complete agenda, go to www.50-50in2020.org
Each seminar includes presentations by experienced political candidates and campaign staff who share their advice and best practices with seminar participants.
Since 2017, 50-50 in 2020 has held Step Up! seminars in each of Iowa’s four congressional districts.
Established in 2010, 50-50 in 2020 is not a political action committee and does not endorse candidates.