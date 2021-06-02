Approximately 180 Waverly-Shell Rock seniors walked across the platform at the east end of Go-Hawk Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon to receive their diplomas.
However, there was another classmate there if only in spirit.
Several members of the class wore a button with a picture of Jace Smith on their gowns.
Smith, a 13-year-old seventh-grader, died April 24, 2016, from a rare mitochondrial condition that eventually robbed him of his ability to swallow and speak. His favorite color, red, was adopted by the class as their graduation color.
Class president Emma Seward paid tribute to her late classmate during her address Sunday to the packed gymnasium – the largest gathering in the facility since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 – as she was ticking off attributes of her other peers gathered in their black robes and mortarboards with black and gold tassels.
Seward talked about how Piper Wild cared about others, about the genuine happiness of Annastasia Wentworth, about the way Fischer Dieke complemented everyone and about how Jennifer Zeng stood up to injustice. But then, Seward teared up when she got to the passage about Smith, and how he would never give up or back down from a fight.
“To work hard for what you want and never make excuses, just like Jace Smith did all the years of his life,” Seward said, taking a moment to settle herself before letting things go. “I know that if he was with us today, like we all wish he was, he would have earned every congratulations he got.”
Later, Seward told Waverly Newspapers in an email many of her classmates were close with Smith.
“Some more than others,” she said, “but that doesn’t change the fact that his death had a large impact on our class.”
The graduates earned many different honors throughout their four years at W-SR, according to principal David Fox. He announced the student with the best attendance during his time at the school was Caden Otis, and also recognized the top 13 students of the class: Aren Ashlock, Reagan Dahlquist, Isabella Hobson, Tyler Orman, Luke Ragsdale, Brady Ramker, Makenzie Roling, Andrew Sand, Sam Shover, Donovan and Jonathan Wessel, Sasha Wilson and Avery Wrage.
Fox also reflected on the cumulative accomplishments of the Class of ‘21. He said the way to measure the success of a class is to take a look at three areas.
The first was whether they learned together. He said while students today learn some of the same subjects as in 1991, i.e., mathematics, English, government and the sciences, these 2021 grads have taken courses in more industrial subjects as well as college-level subjects.
“So first of all, they have learned together in the classroom,” Fox summarized.
The next area was whether they learned outside of the classroom. Fox said a majority of the students have been involved in at least one extracurricular activity, and some have excelled at them.
“In a lot of schools, people can recall ‘the special year’ that their team went to state,” he said. “This class, during their high school career, has performed together at the state level or higher in just about everything.”
He listed off both co-curricular activities, like music, speech and the clubs and the interscholastic sports teams, with special emphasis on the boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams both winning the state championship for three straight years.
The final emphasis in Fox’s speech was to focus on what the students will do next. Fox said about 60% of the Go-Hawk alumni will attend a four-year college, while another quarter will go to a two-year community college or trade school or enter the military.
“Is this class successful?” Fox asked. “Yes. Will they continue to learn together and succeed? Let’s check back in 30 years.”
He also gave the graduates three pieces of advice:
“First, grow. Expect next year to be difficult – it should be hard. Focus on growing and enjoy the struggle,” he said. “Second, learn together. Choose wisely with whom you learn, because learning together is the main thing.
“And remember, the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”
After the certificates were handed out and the tassels turned, the newly-minted W-SR alumni and their families and friends celebrated outside. For some, it was the last go-round for their brood.
Jim Vowels, instrumental music teacher at W-SR, saw his youngest daughter, Celia, walk across the stage.
Celia, who will attend Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and major in anthropology, was grateful to get her diploma.
“I’m kind of like nervous, but excited at the same time,” Celia said. “I’m nervous for what’s to come.”
Jim was excited to see Celia graduate, after older siblings Kurby, a sophomore at Central College in Indianola, and Sophronia, who now lives in Chicago.
“It was good see her,” Jim said. “She’s absolutely wonderful. I’m going to miss her.
“It has been an honor for (all three of my children) to be in my office every day. I’ve had all three of them in my class. I feel privileged to be their dad.”
It was also the end of the line for Chad Angel’s family attending W-SR, for now at least. The assistant boys basketball coach and guidance counselor at Janesville saw his daughter, Callie, begin her journey into adulthood Sunday.
Callie said it felt amazing to make it out of high school. She added that Chad keeps her in line.
“He helped me a lot throughout my high school career,” Callie said.
“It was right down to the wire,” Chad quipped. “We weren’t sure she was going to make it.”
He added he and his wife, Leah, are proud to see their daughter make it. Their son, Trey, earned his diploma two years prior.
“It’s bittersweet (to get them all graduated), I suppose,” Chad said. “We’re excited for (Callie).”
Callie plans to go to the University of Iowa to study social justice and either get into social work or get a law degree.
Her advice to those who follow:
“As cheesy as it sounds, but these four years go by really fast, within a blink of an eye,” she said. “Just cherish all of the time you have here.”