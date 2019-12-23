Lukas Glaser is only 2 years old, but he already has two awards to his name.
The precocious Waverly kid won this year’s coloring contest in his age group. The contest is hosted annually by Waverly Newspapers.
Last year, as a 1-year-old, he also placed first.
Likewise, Abby Frazell, a fourth-grader at West Cedar, this year’s winner in the “6 and up” category, has claimed the prize more than once.
In fact, this was her third win. As happy as she was with first place, she was sad that this is the last year she would be eligible for the competition.
The winners, accompanied by their moms, stopped at the Waverly Newspapers office on Monday to get their $25 in Waverly dollars.
Talking to the young artists, it was clear that the money prize was not really what they were after.
Lukas, for instance, really wanted his masterpiece back.
In true artistic vein, he cherished the creative spirit he put in his work more than the money his pieces had earned him.
Abby, too, was pleased to have her creation back, as, like Lukas, she has been collecting her work in a keepsake box.
Last year, Lukas finger-painted his poster in one sitting, once his mom taped it onto the kitchen counter, but for this year’s masterpiece, he used a little easel, which his parents, Kris and Tessi, got for him.
Abby, on the other hand, has shown a lot of persistence and character, diligently placing green-colored rice along the contours of the tree, which looked like genuine pine needles.
Both artists sat down for video interviews with this editor, who was greatly helped by Lukas’ mom, when it came to the more complex answers a 2-year-old would give to questions about artistic inspiration and preferences.
This editor learned that the little boy’s favorite color is yellow, his mother’s pink and his dad’s red.
Abby was deeply reflective about her choices and her inspiration.
Asked what she would want — not necessarily as a gift, but what her wish would be for the season — she spoke from the heart, saying:
“I wish I can always be with my family, that we can always be a family together.”