The University of Northern Iowa’s Textiles and Apparel Program will hold its first-ever completely virtual fashion week for students’ designs.
Catwalk 29 is a six-day event (running April 26 – May 1) with five shows featuring garments designed and produced by UNI students using traditional, non-traditional and upcycled materials. Local high school students in the Cedar Valley also assisted in the production.
Admission is free. YouTube links to each show will be available at Catwalk.uni.edu.
This year’s events will be produced by student executive producer Cassie Hendrix, under the supervision of alum Belle DuChene, a seasoned fashion show producer, and in tandem with the department’s Fashion Promotion class.
Last year, TAPP students held a virtual fashion show for one day, but this year, the program was expanded to include six videos spanning one week.
UNI’s Textile and Apparel Program is designed to educate students to fill product development STEM and design-based positions in the textiles and apparel industry. The TAPP program is committed to a balanced and integrated design, materials science, liberal arts, business and technical curriculum, with a strong emphasis placed on product understanding, quality evaluation, computer-aided design, apparel design and fit, and business background for all students graduating from the program.
For more information, visit: https://majors.uni.edu/textiles-and-apparel-program.