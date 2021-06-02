An Independence man is facing multiple drug charges in Bremer County after meth and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle, according to a news release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan M. Williams, 33, was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021, after 60.69 grams of methamphetamine, multiple plastic baggies, a digital scale and a glass smoking pipe were discovered in his vehicle.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit sniffed out the drugs during a traffic stop around 11:23 p.m. near Iowa Highway 3.
Williams was originally pulled over after the deputy spotted a red Chevrolet Cavalier traveling north on U.S. Highway 63, with license plates registered to a gray Dodge Intrepid.
During the stop, the deputy learned Williams was barred from driving and a habitual offender, and his license had been revoked for OWI test refusal and suspended for habitual violations and non-payment of fines.
Williams was taken into custody on these charges.
But once the K-9 indicated the presence of drugs, and illegal substances were found, Williams was transported to the Bremer County Jail.
He was charged with intent to deliver more than 5g but less than 5kg of methamphetamine, a Class B felony; failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor; driving While license suspended, a serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; fraudulent use of registration, a simple misdemeanor, and failure to provide proof of financial liability, a simple misdemeanor.
He has pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance Tuesday. He is currently held at the jail on $100,000 bond.