Victory is sweetest when athletes overcome obstacles both on and off the playing field.
Pair up an arch rival with a pandemic, and you'll understand what the Clarksville softball team had to wrestle with to reach the top.
The Indians came into 2020 hoping to complete its journey to the top of Class 1A, after being one win away from the 2017 and 2019 championships. The first time, Kee High of Lansing took down Clarksville in the title game, but last year, Iowa Star Conference rival Collins-Maxwell stood in the way by winning 4-3 in the final at Fort Dodge’s Harlan Rodgers Park.
Another hurdle popped up in front of the Indians prior to this season. The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, started spreading around the world and across the U.S. in alarming rates in the spring. The virus forced the closure of school and the cancellation of the spring sports season.
However, the virus abated some in May to allow the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, along with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, to set up a shortened summer athletic season. Clarksville was able to continue its quest for a softball championship.
The journey is now complete. And after going through it, a community's pride shines through as the team's first state championship is claimed.
The way they got there will be told by the 18 members of the team for decades to come, and it will provide a legacy for future Indians.
The Indians used two home runs by Cheyenne Behrends, with a seven-strikeout performance by pitcher Kori Wedeking to overcome the Spartans’ small-ball offense and take the state title, 2-0, on July 31.
That victory followed wins earlier in the week over Akron-Westfield, 7-6 in eight innings, and Lisbon, 4-0, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Clarksville had a very talented and experienced squad returning from the 2019 runners-up, only losing two players to graduation that year. Head coach Katie Wedeking said that the younger members of the team saw that they could take the next step.
“They saw that there were some spots that they would have to fill,” Wedeking told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Saturday afternoon. “The seniors knew that they had one last year to do it, and I think that their whole journey, their freshman year being state runners-up, kind of off luck, then we didn’t make it there sophomore year (losing 1-0 in the regional final to Janesville), and we were runners-up again their junior year.
“They just had the goal that they had to get it done in that next year.”
But then the virus hit. Several of the girls were on the track and golf teams that lost their seasons when the IGHSAU and IHSAA cancelled them after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to remain closed for the academic year.
Wedeking said the girls were shocked when the spring sports were halted, and they were worried that the same could happen to softball. But when Gov. Reynolds allowed scholastic activities to resume June 1, and the IGHSAU and IHSAA gave the go-ahead to “play ball,” the Tribe was raring to go.
“We said if it happens, we have to be ready, because it’s our last chance — it’s the seniors’ last chance,” Wedeking said. “They all asked for some workouts to do on their own, they were all hitting at home, pitching at home, they’d meet up with a friend and play catch and try to be in shape by themselves, since I couldn’t do it with them.”
She added that her squad was more excited just to play one game, much less the shortened season. Also, the one-game-at-a-time mindset was ingrained following the loss to the Wildcats in 2018.
“We can’t look ahead, and we have to take care of that practice that day, or that game that day,” Wedeking said. “If we can dominate those games, then state would end up being a goal that’s reachable at the end.”
Clarksville would do just that. They finished atop the Iowa Star North Division with a perfect 7-0 record and a 13-1 overall regular-season mark, with the only loss coming to Collins-Maxwell, 2-1 in eight innings.
After receiving a first-round bye in regional play, the Indians opened with a 10-0, five-inning victory over fellow Iowa Star member Don Bosco, and then defeated Starmont, 5-0, in the semifinal before topping AGWSR, 6-1, in the Region 7 championship to earn another trip to Fort Dodge.
When they got to Harlan Rogers, Clarksville ran into a game Akron-Westfield team. The Westerners grabbed a 5-0 lead through 2½ innings.
Wedeking said that nerves came into play for the Indians.
“It’s the first game down at state,” she said. “We’re jittery. It’s one-and-done, and we all kind of knew that.
“We had watched so much film on Akron-Westfield, we were trying to figure out, they’re such a good program, they’ve been down there so many times. We knew they were going to bunt and steal and slap on us, so we practiced that over and over again, but it might’ve gotten into our heads too much instead of playing our own game.”
She said as the game went into the bottom of the third, her team started calming down and let whatever happens, happen. The Indians then scored three in that frame to pull within two, and then took a 6-5 lead with three more in the fifth. However, the Westerners sent the game into extra innings with a run in the top of the seventh, tied at 6.
In the bottom of the eighth, Behrends hit a walk-off, inside-the-park home run to continue the title trek. Wedeking said the top of the order — Behrends, Janet Borchardt and Kori Wedeking — were due up in that inning, so she was confident something was going to happen.
“I thought if (Behrends) could get on, the No. 2, 3, 4 (Ainsley Lovrien) batters should get her in,” Katie Wedeking said. “She hit it to right field, and she was coming to third, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to have to make a decision.’”
Wedeking explained that the Westerner right fielder had an issue fielding the ball, so when she saw that, she waved Behrends to the plate.
“I was nervous…” Wedeking said about the decision. “It worked out.”
In the semifinal, Kori Wedeking held Lisbon to five hits while striking out five, while she also drove in two at the plate, while Lovrien also batted in two RBIs in the 4-0 win.
Katie Wedeking said the team was less nervous going into that matchup with the Lions.
“Kori was definitely on her game and made the other team wither pop up or hit grounders,” she said. “We followed through with the plays, no errors, and it was 0-0 and 1-0 for quite a long time, before we broke through at the end. I think we played our game pretty well.”
Then came the Indians' nemesis: the Spartans. And again, Behrends came through with a pair of solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Meanwhile, Kori Wedeking had to go through a pitchers’ duel with Mikayla Houge, a Virginia commit. The Spartan hurler struck out 11 Indian batters and gave up three hits, but allowed the two dingers, while Kori Wedeking countered with seven K’s along with three knocks.
Katie Wedeking said her youngest sister is very good, as is Houge.
“We knew it was going to be a pitchers’ battle,” the Indian skipper said. “It was just whoever would get the bat on the ball the most. They both pitched really well.”
She added that Behrends was determined to help her team get over the mountaintop with her blasts.
“Once she got that first home run — it wasn’t super-surprising. She’s a really great batter for us, and has had home runs before,” Wedeking said. “That second time at bat was kind of what was the shocker for all of us.
“I think Houge was trying to pitch very carefully to her, and it was a very low pitch, and they’re Cheyenne’s favorite pitches when they’re almost in the dirt. She kind of golfed it over the fence. I think at that moment, we were just so happy for her and the whole team. It was really fun how happy the other girls get for each other.”
After Kori Wedeking recorded the final six outs, the Indians celebrated the state championship. Katie Wedeking said her staff and the other players were trying to calm everyone else down during the bottom of the seventh.
“Once that 21st out happened, everybody was crying and screaming,” she said. “I think they dreamed about that moment since the first time they went down to state four years ago.
“On the way home, they said this is the reason that we lost to them (Collins-Maxwell) so many times. It was for this moment to actually beat them.”
During the celebration, Mark Woodley of KWWL sent a tweet with a photo of “American Idol” season 16 winner Maddie Poppe hugging her sister, senior first baseman Emma Poppe. The caption read, “One is an @AmericanIdol champion, the other now a state softball champion. Cool moment for Maddie and Emma Poppe.”
Wedeking said that moment was awesome for Emma.
“She was able to do the thing that she loves and be successful at it, as much as Maddie was,” Wedeking said. “Maddie is her No. 1 fan. She’s watched her in all sports, but she said softball is her favorite one to watch Emma play. (Maddie) was tweeting all season long hoping we would have a season.”
The media attending the state tournament named Behrends as the captain of the all-tournament team along with Lovrien, Borchardt and Kori Wedeking making the honor squad.
The latter three as well as Poppe and Chloe Ross all played their final games in Clarksville uniforms after the victory. Katie Wedeking said the quintet left a legacy within the entire school with the way they played and their work ethic.
“It kind of gives you chills listening to the younger girls talk about next year, like (sophomore) Sierra Vance and (freshman) Cailyn Hardy, who are our pitchers (behind Kori), and they said when they got home, they were going to work on pitching when they come back next year,” Katie Wedeking said. “It’s really cool to see how much they look up to them.”