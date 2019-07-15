CLARKSVILLE – Since the season officially started on May 6, the Clarksville softball team was determined to make a statement during their 2019 campaign.
After being defeated by Janesville 1-0 in last year’s regional final, the Indians were looking to redeem themselves en route to the Class 1A, Region 7 final game against Starmont on Monday.
It took just five innings for Clarksville to “make their statement,” as they ended the Stars’ season with their 10-0 victory to qualify for the Class 1A State Softball Tournament for the first time since 2017.
Head coach Katie Wedeking said the feeling of her team punching their ticket to Fort Dodge was incredible.
“It feels good to get back to state, especially after a 10-0 win,” Katie Wedeking said. “Their theme this year was make a statement. They wanted to come out, and they set a goal for themselves to 10-run teams to get there [state].”
To get to the regional final, the Indians dispatched Central Elkader on July 10, 12-0 in four innings and Turkey Valley on July 12, 4-0. Paired with their 10-0 win over Starmont on Monday, the Indians outscored their regional opponents, 26-0.
It was a slow start for the Indians in the first inning against Starmont, as they plated one run when Cheyenne Behrends reached base on a Star error. After Makenzie Bloker’s sacrifice bunt and a fielder’s choice, Behrends was able to advance to third base. Then, Janet Borchardt hit a double that brought in Behrends for an early 1-0 Clarksville lead.
During the bottom half of the second inning, Clarksville’s Chloe Ross hit a triple that bounced off the outfield fence, and she was brought in by Bailey Myers’ sacrifice fly, making it 2-0, Indians with two frames complete.
Starmont went three up, three down during the second, third and fourth innings. Of the nine outs in that stretch, Clarksville hurler, Kori Wedeking tallied seven strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fourth frame for the Indians, Emma Poppe led off the inning by smacking her first home run of the season. Ross followed that with a double, which Myers followed with a triple that allowed Ross to score. Myers scored during Behrends’ at-bat, where she hit a double but was later called out for leaving second base early. With their three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Clarksville had posted a 5-0 lead over Starmont.
During the top of the fifth inning, Starmont looked like they had found a spark. Madilyn Vaske reached base, after a ball dropped between Behrends at shortstop and Cailyn Hardy at third base. Addi Munger also found her way on base with a single, after she bunted in hopes of advancing Vaske to second base. However, Kori Wedeking threw to second base to get Vaske out, while Munger stayed at first. After an Indian error, the Stars had their third baserunner on of the inning, as Sydnee Becker got on base. However, Isabel Johanns struck out to end the inning.
Clarksville’s Borchardt led off with a single and made it to second base on Hardy’s bunt. After a Starmont error, Hardy stayed on base, while Borchardt was advanced to third. Poppe’s double brought in two runs for the Indians, as Borchardt and Hardy were both able to score. With two outs, Myers reached base on another Starmont error, which brought in Poppe. Behrends came to the plate and hit a ball that bounced off the top of the outfield fence, but stayed in the field. With a Starmont throwing error, Behrends was able to steal third base, while Myers scored on Behrends’ hit. Allyson Essink entered the game as a pinch hitter for Bloker and hit a blooper behind Starmont’s first baseman, which brought in Behrends and gave the Indians the 10-0 victory.
In the circle for Clarksville, Kori Wedeking pitched five innings, gave up three hits and struck out 11. Goedken was the pitcher for Starmont, and she threw five innings and allowed 10 runs and 12 hits.
Offensively, Behrends led the Indians, as she went 3-4 with two RBIs. Borchardt, Poppe and Ross each went 2-3 and brought in three runs combined. For the Stars, Goedken, Vaske and Munger each went 1-2 at the plate.
Kori Wedeking said the offensive performance that the Indians turned in helped her to stay dominant and focused in the pitcher’s circle.
“It’s a lot of fun when we are scoring runs,” Kori Wedeking said. “They do a great job of that, and it puts a lot less pressure on me as a pitcher. It’s just more fun that way.”
Poppe said last year’s regional final loss was still on their minds Monday night.
“We wanted this so bad after what happened last year,” Poppe said. “We were really upset, and we just didn’t want the same thing to happen again. Everyone was on the bat so well tonight. We were all so proud of each other, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
With the victory put away on Monday, Clarksville will now look toward the Class 1A State Softball Tournament, which will be held July 22-26 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
As of press time, the Class 1A pairings had not been released.
Katie Wedeking said the 2019 squad has had a unique journey to get to this point, and she is looking forward to seeing what her team will do next week.
It’s the 2017 squad, who finished as the Class 1A runner-up, that is similar to this year’s Tribe.
“This reminds me of two years ago, because we are 31-1,” Katie Wedeking said. “I wasn’t expecting that at all, just with some of the teams that we’ve played – Central Springs, Columbus, those really highly-ranked teams. I wasn’t expecting to come out with wins, but they [Clarksville] always surprise me. We just have to keep our offense high, because that is what carried us two years ago when we were there.”
Poppe said the 2017 state run is also similar to this year’s team.
Finishing second in the state that season is going to help push the Indians, as they try for the top spot in Class 1A.
“I think it’s going to motivate us even more,” Poppe said. “We haven’t gotten it right in the past. But, this year, I think it can happen.”