FORT DODGE — The second Class 1A semifinal game at Kruger Seeds Field at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on Wednesday ended up as advertised.
Both third-seeded Clarksville’s Kori Wedeking and No. 2 Lisbon’s Skylar Sadler came into the contest with ERAs of 0.29 and 0.60, respectively, so runs would have been at a premium in their quest to face top-ranked Collins-Maxwell in Thursday’s state championship.
A pitchers’ duel was expected, and a pitchers’ duel is what the fans got.
Although Kori Wedeking wasn’t her usual dominant self, just two strikeouts and allowing two hits, her defense backed her up throughout the contest against the Lions. The Indians then got just enough offense with a fifth-inning RBI by Bailey Myers that scored Emma Poppe, who led off with a double, to take a 1-0 victory to move on to the championship game for the second time in the last three seasons.
Head coach Katie Wedeking couldn’t ask for her team to handle the stress-filled contest any better than they did.
“We’ve been working all week on bunting and covering bunts, and we knew we had to manufacture one run somehow, and that was probably going to win the game,” Katie Wedeking said. “Coming out and getting that run off of two base hits, that’s huge for us.
“Kori was kind of off on her game, so we had our defense back her up well, Chloe Ross and Cheyenne Behrends — that was huge.”
Kori Wedeking agreed that the game was going to be a close one. She also said her stuff wasn’t that great.
“I didn’t get that many strikeouts,” Kori Wedeking said, “but if we can hold them to zero when I’m pitching bad, that says a lot about our team. [The defense] did great today. They didn’t make any errors, so there wasn’t much more you could ask for as a pitcher.”
As the lower seed, Clarksville (33-1) had first ups as the visiting team on the scoreboard. Kori Wedeking made a bit of noise early at the plate with a two-out triple that went past right fielder Taylor Techow. However, Janet Borchardt’s flare to right field hung up just long enough for Techow to catch it and deny the first-inning run-scoring opportunity.
The Indian starter was able to retire the first nine Lions (33-7) she faced, only getting K’s in the first and third innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Reegan Happel poked a grounder between Ross and the second-base bag to become Lisbon’s first base runner.
After Payton Robinson pushed her over with a sacrifice bunt, and Sadler grounded out to Kori Wedeking to put Happel at third, Stacia Hall was vying for the go-ahead RBI with a sharp grounder toward right. However, Ross was able to dive to her left to smother the ball and get it to Poppe to retire the side.
Katie Wedeking said that Behrends, Ross and Poppe had the most action in a game with Kori Wedeking pitching.
“Cheyenne, she was just [having a] quick release, even though there were ones that bounced off of Kori, she just moved her feet to get to them,” Katie Wedeking said, “Chloe Ross just saved a run early on in the game with that diving catch between first and second, so that was huge.
“As soon as we were making those plays, and we got that one run, our momentum was as high as it could’ve went.”
In the very next frame, Poppe led off with a double to right-center on an 0-1 offering. She wasn’t sure what she was looking for from Sadler.
“I thought I just had to hit it, because the last time I just struck out [to end the third],” Poppe said. “I’m not doing that again, I’m getting a hit, and that’s what it is. It felt really good off the bat, so I thought maybe it has a chance, but I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Ross then bunted Poppe over to third base on the very next pitch, and before Myers stepped in, she consulted with Katie Wedeking as to what the Indians’ game plan would be.
“My coach asked me what I wanted to do,” Myers said. “I really had no idea, because we talked about laying down bunts when somebody was on third, but I really didn’t know at the time. I was struggling before, so I said, ‘OK, I’m just going to go for it and swing.’”
And swing she did. She laced the first offering from Sadler between second baseman Sam Schrantz and Techow for the single to bring home Poppe to break the scoreless deadlock.
The Lions went down in order in both the fifth and sixth, while the only other base runner for the Indians was a walk for Ross in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom half of the final frame, Robinson hit a grounder and beat out Ross’ throw to Poppe to reach on the infield single. Sadler then sacrificed her over to second, and Hall grounded out to advance her to third. However, that was as far as Robinson would go, as Schrantz grounded to Behrends for the final out, and the Indians poured out from the first-base dugout into the circle to celebrate the win.
Next up for the Tribe is a re-match with the defending champion Collins-Maxwell (27-1). The two teams met at Volunteer Park in Clarksville on June 25, with the Spartans taking a 1-0 win in eight innings on a steal of home by Alexis Houge.
First pitch for Thursday’s title tilt will be at 6 p.m. at Kruger Seeds Field in Fort Dodge.
Everyone from Clarksville is expecting a battle against the Spartans.
“They have a really good pitcher (Alexis Houge, 26-1, 0.24 ERA), so it’s good to have seen her once,” Katie Wedeking said. “Both Houge girls (Alexis, .589 average, and Mikayla, .492 with four home runs) on the bats can be deadly.
“We’ve already seen them, so I think the girls can kind of relax a little bit, and seeing that delayed steal of home, that’s how they scored on us, we’ll be ready for that. I think the girls are ready to come after them. I think they wanted to play Collins-Maxwell in the finals.”
Poppe said the Indians aren’t going to lose on Thursday.
“The only way they’ve scored their run is from stealing home,” she said. “We play long ball, we hit the ball far, and I think this is our game.”
Myers added her team is excited to see Collins-Maxwell again.
“It was a really close game the last time we saw them; we only lost by one,” she said. “We know what to expect, and I think we’ll make changes from last time.”
Kori Wedeking noted that the Spartans defeated the Indians 1-0 in 2018 as well.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” she said. “I think this will be our time. We’ve seen their pitcher, we’ve gotten hits off of her, so I think [Thursday] is going to be the day.”