Ingersoll-Aswegan four generations

Four generations of the Ingersoll-Aswegan family include, front row: Susan Aswegan, John Aswegan and Wilma Ingersoll. Back row: Chris, Matt and Max Aswegan.

 Courtesy photo

Mother and daughters celebrate May birthdays. Wilma Ingersoll turns 90 on May 12 and her daughter Susan Aswegan turns 65 on May 9.

Due to COVID-19, family and friends are unable to gather to celebrate Wilma’s 90th birthday. Send your birthday wishes to Wilma at the following address: Wilma Ingersoll, 423 Second Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677

Love you mom and grandma!

Your family: John Ingersoll (deceased), Sandy Miller, Dick and Cheryl Ingersöll, Ron and Susan Aswegan, Chris, Jen and John Aswegan, and Matt, Amanda and Max Aswegan.