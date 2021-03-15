The Iowa House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to expand injuries that are covered under a state insurance program for law enforcement and firefighters.
According to a news from the Iowa House Republicans, the bill, House File 797, would allow for cumulative injuries over the course of a police officer, deputy sheriff, Iowa State Patrol trooper or firefighter’s career to be covered under what is known as the 411 system. Current law only applies for a single-instance injury while on the job.
In the bill, House members struck “at some definite time and place” from a paragraph applying to what injuries are covered under Section 411 of the Iowa Code. Instead, the debilitating injury or disease may occur on the job “or arising out of and in the course of the employment” of the LEO or firefighter. It also adds beneficiaries to the section.
The bill passed unanimously, 91-0, and heads to the Senate for consideration.
“This bill is a much-needed fix to a glaring gap in these heroes’ benefits system,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton. “Our law enforcement and firefighters have always had our backs, and this is one way the Iowa Legislature can show them that we have their backs too. I was pleased to see this bill pass unanimously through the Iowa House and I look forward to getting it over the finish line and signed into law.”
The bill also adds paragraphs for what ailments are covered under Section 411, including mental illness caused by law enforcement or firefighting work, as well as an allowance for disability retirement compensation.
Meanwhile, a contribution to the 411 fund would increase gradually from the current 9.4% of their salary to 9.45% as of July 1.
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said in the House Republicans’ statement the bill is the first in a series that the House will try to pass to support law enforcement.
“This is yet another example of House Republicans following through on the promises they made to their constituents in November,” Grassley said. “We are committed to working with law enforcement to ensure that they get the support they deserve for selflessly serving to keep our communities safe.”