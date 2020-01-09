The Denver Public Library offers an intergenerational story time each month at Willow Winds Assisted Living Center, 121 Bremer Ave., Denver.
Toddlers and preschool age children are welcome to join the residents of Willow Winds on the fourth Wednesday morning of each month from 10:30-11:30. Stories, crafts, and other activities based on a theme are presented.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, children, parents, and grandparents are invited to Willow Winds to listen to stories about Winter and Snow. There will be a snowflake craft project, along with a fun game for the children and adults to enjoy.
Inter-generational story times are also planned for the upcoming months. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the theme will be Prince and Princesses and on March 25, Bunnies and Jellybean activities are being planned for Easter.
Inter-Generational Story Time offers a wonderful opportunity for senior citizens to interact with youngsters and helps children develop social skills and language skills. The one hour session is a great activity for parents and grandparents to do with their little ones during the cold winter months.
There is no cost to attend and no pre-registration in needed. For more information, contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140 or Willow Winds Assisted Living Center at 984-5867.