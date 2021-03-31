The Waverly Health Center expansion, which is well underway, will not be impacted by the departure of the former CEO neither in the pace of fundraising nor in the plans for building or remodeling, interim CEO Heidi Solheim tells Waverly Newspapers.
Solheim, the Chief Operating Officer who replaced Jim Atty last week, said she had been the point person of the overall project from its inception, hence progress will continue as planned.
“We are not going to miss a beat,” she said. “There was nothing to hand off; I have been the lead on this project all along.”
Atty’s unexpected departure, which was announced last Thursday, caused some community members to wonder if the project will remain on track, given the organizational changes and the fact that a search for a new CEO will be ongoing while the construction work is being done.
But Solheim is confident that the overall project, which includes a 31,000-square-foot addition and renovation of 40,000-square-foot of hospital space, will be completed without disruptions.
The $36-million development is funded by USDA loans, fundraising and hospital reserves.
On the fundraising front, Solheim said, the coffers are just shy of $2 million, and Emily Neuendorf, the top cheerleader for Beyond the Building, the fundraising effort at the foundation, has a couple of upcoming events that are expected to top the mark.
“Of course we always welcome donations as it helps with other programs that go to our patients’ care,” Solheim said.
The addition, which will include a state-of-the-art Emergency Department, is expected to open in September of 2021.
After that, the renovation of the hospital space will begin, with a projected finish date in September of 2022.
Upon completion, most of the hospital’s clinics and services will be located on the third floor, creating more space and cohesion as well as an easier way for guests to navigate the hallways.
“We will keep moving forward until we find another great person to lead our team as CEO,” Solheim said.