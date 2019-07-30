Today, there are over 45,000 people who are hungry in northeast Iowa, including over 14,000 children.
Food insecurity is more common in households with children, many of whom participate in national breakfast and lunch programs offering free or reduced-price meals at school. Unfortunately, once the weekend comes, these children often experience a food shortage at home.
That’s where the BackPack Program comes in, providing children in the Cedar Valley with backpacks full of easy-to-fix meals and snacks to help fight childhood hunger. Each backpack of simple, nutritious food can help chronically hungry children avoid malnutrition and is prepared at a local food bank, including here in Waterloo at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, where local volunteers prepare the bags.
“Children and teens today live in a world with an unprecedented number of social and environmental stressors that can negatively impact their development. A fear of going hungry should not be one of those stressors,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “We believe that all children should have access to the food that will fuel them for success in all areas of their lives, including in their academics, extracurriculars and their home lives.
“Our BackPack program is just one of many strategies that we have implemented inside communities and through local partnerships across Black Hawk and the 15 other counties in our service area. We want all children at risk of experiencing hunger to know that when they get out of school on Friday, they can go home and know that they will not spend the weekend hungry.”
The BackPack program promotes the nutritional health of thousands of northeast Iowa children and is supported through the public’s generosity. One opportunity to support the program locally is the upcoming sixth annual Cedar Valley International Food Tasting Event, to be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.
The public is invited to attend and sample cuisine from around the world, including Indian, Persian, Bosnian, Filipino and Thai food samplings, and listen to live music by the Sirens. Attendees can also learn about other cultures and enjoy shopping and other fun activities. One hundred percent of event proceeds go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to benefit the BackPack Program and help fight hunger in our community.
The sixth annual Cedar Valley International Food Tasting Event will be held at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls or, in the event of bad weather, at the Cedar Falls Senior Center located at 528 Main St. The event’s organizers would also like to extend a special thanks to our corporate sponsors: POS, Inc. and Impact Marketing.
For additional information about this news release contact: James White, Impact Marketing, 1501 Technology Parkway, Suite 200, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613, call (319) 232-4332, or email james@impactmt.com