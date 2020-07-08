A Bible Reading marathon will be taking place in Waverly on July 14 and 15.
Originally scheduled to take place on the lawn of the courthouse, it has moved inside living rooms and kitchens due to the coronavirus.
Organizer Gretchen Armstrong, of Waverly, said this is the first time that the full Bible reading will be held in the county.
About 40 readers have signed up at cpcwaverly.churchcenter.com/registrations.
Each person will read a passage of the BIble which will be assigned on the registration form.
Armstrong, who is a therapist in town, will start her reading at 7 a.m. on July 14, and will read for 30 minutes from Genesis.
“It’s the introduction of God’s work,” she said.
For more info call Gretchen at 319-939-6197 or Pastor Dan at 515 865-1270.