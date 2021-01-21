The Iowa Artists organization is looking for artists to submit their original design and handcrafted artwork for the the Iowa Artists Regional Area 7 Art Show. Iowa Artists is a statewide, non-profit organization that works to encourage and educate artists around the state.
This year, the modified show will be held Saturday, March 20, at the Denver Public Library. To enter the show, artists must be 18 or older and members of Iowa Artists Region 7, which includes: Butler, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy, Tama and Benton counties.
Both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works will be accepted. Two-dimensional works included: paintings, pastel, watercolor, ink, pencil, charcoal or collage. Three- dimensional works include ceramics, sculptures, fibers, textiles and jewelry.
All works must be original and completed within the last two years. No copies, kits or crafts will be accepted for judging. The maximum measurement allowed for painting/drawings is 4 feet including the frame. All paintings must be ready to hang using wire. Entries must be delivered to the library in the week before the show. Deadline for entry into the show is March 12.
This year’s show will be juried by professional artist/illustrator and former professor Kim Behm. His most recent public exhibitions have been at the Waldemar Schmidt Gallery, Wartburg College and at the CORE Gallery, Waterloo. Behm retired from Hawkeye Community College as an Emeritus Professor in 2020. He has agreed to judge the show and provide a written critique for each of the ribbon winners. Winners in this show will go on to the state show.
For more information about Iowa Artists, visit www.iowaartists.us. Click on Regional Show information to obtain membership forms, rules and entry forms. You can contact the show coordinator Christine Benham at krissybenham@aol.com.