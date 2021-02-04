IOWA CITY — Despite the many unprecedented challenges of the past year, University of Iowa students continued to excel and perhaps the best example of that commitment is the more than 1,800 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who graduated at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
Since March students at Iowa made sacrifices to maintain health and safety. Instruction for a majority of courses moved online, face masks and hand sanitizer became the norm, internships and study abroad programs were largely suspended, stages remained dark. In fact, most events were held virtually or removed from the calendar. Even the Homecoming parade was dubbed the “Stay-at-Homecoming” parade.
Through it all, however, these Hawkeyes persisted.
They gained invaluable communication skills by accessing Iowa’s unmatched writing-related resources and made positive contributions to the community and state by focusing on teamwork and collaboration. Their hard work paid off as graduates landed prestigious academic placements and notable jobs at SpaceX and pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., Inc.
Coming together for the greater good — that’s the Hawkeye Way. As 2020 came to a close and our attention turned to 2021, we knew we could count on one thing: With this cohort of new graduates came a new dawn. As Hawkeyes entered the next stage of their lives, they left campus full of potential and promise.
Some Notes on the Fall 2020 Graduates
89% — graduating seniors who participated in an internship, undergraduate research, community-based service learning, or other experiential learning opportunity, according to recent Senior Exit Surveys
157 undergraduates with multiple majors
3.12 average undergraduate cumulative GPA
26% undergraduates who identify as first-generation
35 graduating students who identify as veterans
18% graduating students who identify as a member of a minority group
64 age of the oldest degree applicant
18 age of the youngest degree applicant
71 Iowa counties represented
35 U.S. states represented
37 countries represented, including the U.S.
The following University of Iowa fall 2020 graduates are from this area.
Michael DeSloover, of Sumner [Degree: Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program; College: Graduate Management Programs]
Alec Marticoff, of Readlyn [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Blane Schneider, of Denver [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering; College: College of Engineering]
Kelsey Young, of Waverly [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management; College: Tippie College of Business]