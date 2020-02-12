After a tumultuous two weeks following the Iowa Caucuses, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price has submitted his resignation effective immediately after the party elects an interim chair.
He cited the fallout over the errors in the reporting of results from the first-in-the-nation contest as a reason he's stepping down.
"By all accounts, the precinct and satellite caucus meetings themselves went well," Price wrote in his letter, distributed by the IDP. "Over the last week, we have received positive feedback on these meetings – how smoothly they ran, how the new procedures helped to make the night move more quickly and efficiently, and how more Democrats of all backgrounds came together united in the goal of defeating Donald Trump and electing new leadership for our country.
"However, there is no doubt that the process of reporting results did not work. It was simply unacceptable. It is why I called for an independent review of the decisions and processes that lead to this failure. While this process is just beginning, know that the IDP is not the only party to blame for what happened last week. We worked collaboratively with our partners, our vendors, and the DNC in this process, and I am confident the review will be able to determine exactly what went wrong, what went right, and how we can avoid this from ever happening again.
"In the days following the caucuses, our staff worked under immense pressure to produce a complete report of results from the caucuses and was able to do so in 72 hours. Enduring threats to personal safety, taunts, and anger from people around the globe, our staff worked in a professional manner to produce a final result. I am incredibly proud of the work they did in those three days. These are people who are working hard towards our common goal of electing Democrats in November, and I deeply regret that these dedicated employees of our party had to endure such abuse.
"The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party.
"While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult."
The state central committee will hold an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday to elect the interim chair. Price said whoever is selected will oversee the recanvassing of 146 precincts as requested by the campaigns for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
"Leadership requires tough decisions, and this is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make," Price concluded in his letter. "Throughout my tenure as chair, I have always said I would do what is in the best interest of the party. With my decision, I hope the party can regain the trust of those we lost and turn our attention to what is most important – winning in November."