Crop insurance in an integral part of the farm safety net that provides protection for farmers after bad weather impacts their crops. Cover crops can help prevent erosion and improve water quality and soil health, among other benefits.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and partners worked with the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) to establish a project aimed at expanding usage of cover crops in Iowa.
Through this project IDALS will provide $5 per acre for cover crops to eligible applicants. Funding will be provided through RMA as an additional insurance premium discount through normal crop insurance processes. The new premium reduction will be available for fall-planted cover crops with a spring-planted cash crop. Some policies may be excluded, such as Whole-Farm Revenue Protection or those covered through written agreements. Participating farmers must follow all existing good farming practices required by their policy and work with their insurance agent to maintain eligibility.
Farmers are encouraged to wait to apply until their cover crop seeding has been completed. Applications are being accepted until Jan. 15 or as funding is available. Please note that cover crop acres currently enrolled in state and/or federal programs are not eligible for this program. For inquiries please see the Program Rules, FAQs or use the Contact IDALS button below.
Program rules, FAQs, and links to brochures for landowners and insurance agents can be found on the program homepage https://www.cleanwateriowa.org/covercropdemo. The application can be accessed from there or applicants can go directly to https://apply.cleanwateriowa.org/ to apply.