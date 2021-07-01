The next Second Sunday Speaker Series event will feature Erika Billerbeck, an officer with the State of Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Southeast Iowa.
The event will be held in the Interpretive Center Community Room of Hartman Reserve, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Seating will be spaced out in the Community Room and wearing a face mask is optional. There is no cost for this program and no registration is necessary.
Erika will present an in-person account of her experiences as a conservation law enforcement officer with the Iowa DNR. She recently wrote “Wildland Sentinel: Field Notes from an Iowa Conservation Officer,” which takes readers along for a ride as she and her colleagues sift through poaching investigations, search for fugitives in wildlife areas, perform body recoveries and face the chaos that comes with disaster response.
Using an introspective, personal voice, Erika’s book weaves stories of Iowa’s natural history with a cast of unforgettable characters. Erika will share some of those stories, answer questions and share what it means to be a woman working in the male-dominated field of conservation law enforcement. Her book will be available for sale after the event.
Each month, the Second Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on various topics related to natural resources. The main entrance for Hartman Reserve is located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls. For more information, please call conservation staff at Hartman at 319-277-2187.