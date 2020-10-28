An Iowa Falls man is facing charges in Butler and Bremer counties following a two-county pursuit on Monday, Oct. 26.
According to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office released Wednesday afternoon, deputies were informed at 5:35 p.m. Monday of a pursuit that began in Butler County of a vehicle driving erratically. The driver, identified as Nicholas Schwartz, 31, sped away from Butler County deputies and entered Bremer County.
Deputies in Bremer County deployed stop sticks twice to disable two tires on the truck Schwartz was driving. The pursuit ended after the truck collided with a Tripoli Police Department cruiser. Schwartz was then arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was charged with first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and eluding, a Class D felony.
Further investigation found that Schwartz allegedly took the truck from the parking lot at Panther Lanes in Tripoli. Bremer County authorities are adding charges of operation of a motor vehicle without owner's consent, reckless driving and two stop sign violations.
In addition to the Butler and Bremer County sheriff's offices and Tripoli police, the Clarksville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, Janesville Police Department and Tripoli fire and EMS also assisted in the incident.