The Iowa Family Business Center is launching the new 2020-21 breakfast series season to help support and build the Iowa family business community.
The first session, “Take the “bored” out of your Advisory Board. How to create a Strategic Family Business Advisory Board,” was held virtually Sept. 18. Local business owners Mark Hanawalt, Jim Warner and Brendan Wall discussed the role of a strategic advisory board and ways it can be critical in a family business’s ability to grow and transition from one generation to the next.
“The board creates an environment where owners, in conjunction with third parties, can examine possibilities, suggestions and directions that they might not otherwise consider,” said David Bork, author of “The Little Red Book of Family Business.” “Advisory Boards can add real value, especially when dealing with succession.”
Other topics this season include next-generation leadership, fair and equal compensation, the management of transition and award-winning family business.
“We have some amazing families joining us this year to share their experiences,” said Dan Beeken, program director. “We are really looking forward to this season and want to thank our all-star panelists.”
Upcoming speakers for the season include well-known family business owners such as Mark Hanawalt, Jim Warner, Brendan Wall, Mary Landhuis, Lori Schaefer-Weaton, Morgan Christen, Nicholas Rhomberg, Martha Sullivam and Chris Vernon, plus a few other surprises, Beeken said.
For more information on our series including future dates, panelists and topics or to register, please visit https://advanceiowa.com/breakfast-series.
About Iowa Family Business Center powered by UNI. Our mantra, “family businesses are different,” is not just a catchy phrase. We believe family businesses are different, and face unique challenges and opportunities. We are a community of business-owning families dedicated to learning and sharing knowledge to sustain and successful Iowa family businesses. We are located within the University of Northern Iowa’s Advance Iowa. For more information, visit advanceiowa.com.