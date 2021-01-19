As spring approaches, future high school graduates are finalizing their college plans, but it’s not too late to apply for Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) $2,500 scholarship, awarded to 27 eligible Iowa high school seniors and renewable for four years (up to $10,000).
“Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to award nearly $500,000 in annual scholarships for our state’s future leaders,” says IFBF President Craig Hill. “We know these bright minds will bring new innovation and a strong work ethic to Iowa’s agricultural industry and by doing so, will strengthen Iowa’s communities.”
Eligibility is reserved for current Iowa Farm Bureau members or their children in good standing with the organization. Those wishing to become members should visit www.iowafarmbureau.com. To be considered, the graduating high school senior must have a minimum 2.5 grade-point average, be involved in extra-curricular activities and accepted into an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges and technical schools.
To apply, students must demonstrate their leadership and community involvement and submit a typewritten essay detailing how they would use a scholarship award to support Iowa Farm Bureau’s mission of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and their communities.
Each of IFBF’s 100 county Farm Bureaus will send one application from their county to be considered for the state award of which 27 students (three from each of Farm Bureau’s nine districts) will be selected. To qualify for scholarship renewal, the recipient must continue to meet the scholarship requirements.
Many county Farm Bureaus also offer a locally-sponsored scholarship; availability and amounts vary. Both the state and county awards can be applied for using the same application, found at https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/Member-Benefits/Iowa-Farm-Bureau-Scholarships.
Applications are due to the student’s local county Farm Bureau office, postmarked on or before Feb. 26, 2021. Contact the IFBF Community Resources office at 515-225-5460 with questions.