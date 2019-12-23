The Republican Party of Iowa has announced locations for the 2020 Iowa Caucuses to be held Feb. 3.
Iowa GOP staff have been on the ground for months, identifying locations for every precinct and working with hundreds of volunteers across the state to organize for the 2020 caucuses. They are also holding caucus trainings, so precinct chairs and reporters are well-prepared on caucus night.
In Bremer County, all Republicans living in the City of Waverly, the Bremer County side of the City of Janesville as well as the City of Plainfield along with Washington, Jackson, Polk and Douglas townships will be at The Centre Hall in Waverly. The cities of Denver and Readlyn along with Jefferson and Franklin townships will be at Denver High School. The cities of Frederika, Sumner and Tripoli as well as Frederika, Leroy, Sumner and Freemont townships will be at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
Meanwhile, those on the Black Hawk County side of Janesville along with Union and Washington townships will meet at Antique Acres. In Butler County, the Shell Rock precinct will meet at the Boyd Building, the Clarksville precinct will gather at the Clarksville Public Library, the Allison precinct will be at the North Butler School lunchroom in Allison, and the Greene precinct will meet at the North Butler Jr./Sr. High School lunchroom in Greene.
“We are committed to holding another smooth and successful caucus on February 3rd,” said Jeff Kaufmann, Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and hundreds of volunteers and activists across the state, I’m confident we will continue to show the rest of the nation that we take our first in the nation responsibility very seriously.”
The Iowa Democratic Party has a site that has party members search where their caucus location is based on address. The address is https://iwillvote.com/locate/?lang=en&state=IA.