Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen on Tuesday announced the Iowa Insurance Division (IID) is bringing the statewide Iowa Fraud Fighters – Shield Your Savings public education program to Bien Venu Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road in Cedar Falls, on July 21.
A True Link report on elder financial abuse estimated 1 in 3 Americans age 65 and older were affected by financial abuse over a five-year period, with seniors losing $36.5 billion each year to financial exploitation, criminal fraud and caregiver abuse.
“Fraudsters target seniors because many have retirement savings, good credit and property – three factors that are attractive to scammers,” Ommen said. “These perpetrators are professional con artists who have scammed the most sophisticated investors. Insurance and investments are complicated. If you don’t understand something, please ask questions. We’re here to help you.”
Each forum will feature a video of Martha-Jo Ennis, a retired schoolteacher from Marion, who lost her retirement savings and the money she invested from the sale of her family farm, totaling over $1 million, to a Ponzi scheme. In 2019, Ponzi scams were at a 10-year high with authorities uncovering 60 schemes. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported a 70% increase in income scams during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019, noting Americans lose more money to investment fraud than any other type of income fraud.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he routinely has reports of pyramid schemes, which are similar to Ponzi schemes in that investors are paid by contributions of new investors and are often disguised as multilevel marketing businesses.
Ommen said promissory note schemes are one of the most common types of investment fraud he sees, noting there are always new scams circulating in Iowa.
Between October 2020 and March 2021, the FTC reported a 1,000% increase in loses due to cryptocurrency fraud compared to the same period a year earlier. Over 7,000 people reported losing $80 million to cryptocurrency scams with those ages 20-49 being five times more likely to report losing money compared to those age 50 and older who reported it less often but had greater financial losses.
“We had a case in Iowa where strangers were chatting though an online game app and the conversation turned to making large volumes of money quickly by making forex and cryptocurrency investments,” Ommen said.
“This new online friend convinced the Iowan to convert cash into cryptocurrency to seed the investment. The investment quickly showed a massive paper profit, but getting the profits back required converting more money to cryptocurrency and sending it as a transfer fee. Ultimately, all the money was lost. It is important to never buy something unsolicited from someone you do not know; do your research and make sure the investment is regulated.”
The forum will educate and empower Iowans to combat and report investment scams like Ponzi, promissory note and cyber fraud, as well as consumer and insurance fraud, including Medicare fraud.
“Scammers are after Iowans’ Medicare card numbers to defraud the government and commit identity theft upon our seniors through a variety of scams,” Ommen said. “If you suspect Medicare fraud, call Senior Medicare Patrol and SHIIP, which are housed within the Iowa Insurance Division.”
Kristin Griffith, SHIIP and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) director, will discuss common Medicare scams alongside Ommen, who will focus on elder financial exploitation and investment fraud.
The Iowa Insurance Division collaborates with other state agency partners and local law enforcement agencies to cover the scams that fall outside the division’s jurisdiction, including the Iowa Attorney General’s Office (AG). Al Perales, an investigator from Iowa’s AG’s Office, will join Commissioner Ommen to discuss common consumer scams, including other types of cyber fraud, social media schemes, imposter scams, identity theft and sweetheart or romance scams. According to the FTC, financial loss to romance scams jumped from $75 million in 2016 to a record $304 million in 2020.
“One of the worst online scams is the sweetheart scam, because this romantic con artist breaks your heart, plus steals your money and personal information,” said Perales. “They scan social media and online dating sites to target the lonely, build an online relationship and then need money because of a terrible misfortune or to afford travel to come see their newly beloved – but they never show up.”
Sheriff Thompson will join the three presenters on a panel to answer attendee questions and share the common types of fraud that are being reported in Black Hawk County.
“I want to thank our state government regulatory agencies for coming to the Cedar Valley to help our residents fight fraud,” Thompson said. “Scams come in all shapes and sizes, but the most prevalent scams reported in our county lately include sweepstakes, Nigerian letter and home repair schemes. Please be sure you watch for fraud alerts issued by our office to stay informed of the latest scams circulating in our area.”
Registration for the Iowa Fraud Fighters forum begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and the program concludes at 2 p.m. To RSVP for the complimentary lunch program, call toll free at 866-559-7114, or fill out the online form at www.IowaFraudFighters.gov by July 1. This free event has limited capacity.
“One of the things I like best about these fraud prevention educational forums is that they are not paid for by tax dollars,” Ommen said. “We take a portion of the fines and settlements we collect from the scammers and fund forums to educate Iowans on how to outsmart these scammers.”
Iowans are encouraged to visit www.IowaFraudFighters.gov to learn about common scams and discover tips and tools to prevent fraud, including a checklist of information to gather from investment advisers to verify the legitimacy of the offer and the adviser.