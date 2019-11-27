SHELL ROCK — Valor Victoria, Iowa Northern Railway Company (IANR), Watco Companies, and Union Pacific (UNP) will launch an internationally focused intermodal service through the newly-developed Butler Intermodal Terminal in Shell Rock, Iowa, in December 2019.
The service provides an alternative to larger Midwest rail hubs and is expected to provide shippers with a cost-competitive solution that reduces long-haul trucking miles. Union Pacific will transport eastbound intermodal shipments from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and interchange with the Iowa Northern Railway, for final delivery to the Butler Intermodal Terminal. Customers will also benefit from a consistent international container supply in Central Iowa for export loads to the U.S. West Coast.
IANR has provided key assets, along with customized local rail service, enabling seamless connectivity throughout the global marketplace. This unique approach creates a viable and sustainable solution for generations into the future.
“Iowa Northern is thrilled to be part of this remarkable new service product for Iowa industries seeking strategic solutions to maintain a competitive global presence in the marketplace,” said Daniel Sabin, Iowa Northern Railway President.
Watco will provide dedicated in-terminal operations and will staff and equip the facility to efficiently handle intermodal containers upon arrival and departure and provide dedicated drayage services to meet customer needs and train schedules. In addition, Watco will be responsible for coordinating transload activities for customers re-loading containers for westbound export through the West Coast.
“We are excited to be part of a solution that embodies our Customer First culture. Coupled with our tremendous partners, Union Pacific, Iowa Northern Railway and Valor Victoria, we are positioned to provide a cost-effective service solution that our customers deserve,” said Dan Smith, Watco CEO.
Valor Victoria will engage with customers who would like to utilize this new service. Business inquiries can be directed to Valor Victoria at iowa@valorvictoria.com.