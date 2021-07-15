It may be the luck of the Irish, but it looks like 2021 will allow us to hold the 15th annual Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo.
After last year’s event was canceled, we’re excited to announce the schedule for some of our major highlights, including the finest live music available, fun and educational workshops, family-friendly activities and more!
Friday, Aug. 6 (4 p.m. – Midnight)
• Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage (Located on Park Avenue)
o 4 – 4:30 p.m.: Ceremonial Procession – Festival Opening
o 4:30 – 5 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers
o 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Téada
o 7 – 8:15 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers
o 8:45 – 10 p.m.: Young Dubliners
o 10:30 – Midnight: Scythian
• Black’s Building
- o 5– 5:45 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Irish Cream Class with Mike Edwards
o 5 – 5:45 p.m.: “Scythian in Ireland” – Travel & Tour with Scythian
o 6:15 – 7 p.m.: Travel & Tour with Young Dubliners
- o 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Irish Whiskey and the Women who Saved It with Darian Everding
o 7:30 – 8:15 p.m.: Humble Travel – Travel & Tour Presentation with Roxanne O’Bryon
• Lincoln Park
o 5:30 – 8 p.m.: Highland Games Demonstrations
o 7 – 8 p.m.: “Forge Off” Blacksmith Competition
o 7 – 9 p.m.: Rugby Tournament (Located at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex)
• Lincoln Savings Bank Stage (Located on Lafayette Street)
o 4:30 – 5:45 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard
o 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.: Brother Crowe
o 8:15 – 9:45 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
o 10:30 p.m. – Midnight: JigJam
• Elks Club
- o 7 – 7:45 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting at the Elk’s
- o 8:15 – 9 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting at the Elk’s
Saturday, Aug. 7 (10 a.m. – Midnight)
• Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage
o 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Cedar Glenn Pipes & Drums
o 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Blame not the Bard
o 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers and local dance kids
o 3 – 4:15 p.m.: Tallymoore
o 5 – 6:30 p.m.: JigJam
o 6:35 – 6:50 p.m.: Director’s Message and Rugby Awards
o 7:15 – 8:45 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
o 9:30 – 11 p.m.: Gaelic Storm
• Lincoln Savings Bank Stage
o Noon – 1 p.m.: Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra
o 1:30 – 2:45 p.m.: Brother Crowe
o 3:15 – 4:30 p.m.: Téada
o 5 – 5:45 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers
o 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers
o 7:35 – 7:50 p.m.: “Best Legs in a Kilt” Contest
o 8:15 – 9:45 p.m.: Scythian
o 10:30 p.m. – Midnight: Young Dubliners
• Elk’s Club
- o 1 – 8:45 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting at the Elk’s (six 45-minute sessions throughout the day)
• Black’s Building
- o 9 – 9:45 a.m.: Irish Dance Workshop with the Trinity Irish Dancers
- o 10 – 10:45 a.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Paint & Sip with Tiffini Kieler
o 10:15 – 11 a.m.: Irish Songwriting Workshop with Brother Crowe
o 11:15 a.m. – noon: Irish History with Colm Keegan
o 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Beginner Bodhrán Drum Workshop with Ian Gould
o 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.: “Travel Across Ireland with Keegan Bus Tours” – Travel & Tour with Colm Keegan
o 12:45 – 1:30 p.m.: Beginner Irish Language with Téada
- o 1:15 – 2 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – The History of Irish Whiskey & Production with Andrew Owen
o 2 – 2:45 p.m.: Fiddle on the Griddle: Ireland to Appalachia Fiddle Workshop with Scythian’s Alex Fedoryka
o 2:15 – 3 p.m.: Intro to Irish Language with Rang Gaeilge San Cedar Valley
- o 3:15 – 4 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Single Malt Whiskey & Chocolate Pairing with Amanda Korth
o 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.: Travel & Tour with Dublin City Ramblers
o 4:45 – 5:30 p.m.: “Belfast Boy” – Stories of Growing Up in Northern Ireland with Ian Gould
o 4:45 – 5:30 p.m.: Travel & Tour Question and Answer with Lighthouse Travel
- o 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Irish Cream Class with Mike Edwards
o 6 – 6:45 pm.: Intermediate (Bring Your Own) Bodhrán Drum Workshop with Téada
o 7 – 7:45 p.m.: Irish Mythology with Colm Keegan
• Lincoln Park
o 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Rugby Tournament (Located at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex
o 8 a.m.: Bloody Mary/Molly & Irish Coffee Tent (Outside Jameson’s)
o 9 a.m.: ShamRock N run 5K
o 10 a.m.: High Nelly Bike Rally
o 10 – 4 p.m.: Highland Games
o 11 a.m.: VIP Table Decorating Contest Judging
o 2:15 – 3:15 p.m.: “Forge Off” Blacksmith Competition
o 5 – 6 p.m.: “Forge Off” Blacksmith Competition
o 9 – 10 p.m.: Trad Music Session (Dillon’s Pub)
Sunday, Aug. 8 (8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
• Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage
o 10 – 11 a.m.: Mass
o 11:30 a.m. – Noon: Trinity Irish Dancers
o 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.: JigJam
o 2:30 – 3:45 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
o 4:30 – 6 p.m.: Gaelic Storm
• Lincoln Savings Bank Stage
o 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Brother Crowe
o 1 – 2:30 p.m.: Téada
o 3 – 4:30 p.m.: Tallymoore
• Black’s Building
- o 9 – 9:45 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Whiskey & Yoga with Megan Gerhart
o 11 – 11:45 a.m.: Intermediate Irish Language Workshop with Colm Keegan
o 11 – 11:45 a.m.: Celtic Cinderella with Ian Gould
o 12:15 – 1 p.m.: Travel & Tour with Ian Gould
o 1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: 5 String Claw Hammer Banjo Beginner Class with Brother Crowe’s Paul Bruno
o 1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: Humble Travel – Travel & Tour Presentation with Roxanne O’Bryon
- o 2:15 – 3 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Irish Cream Workshop with Mike Edwards
o 2:30 – 3:15 p.m.: Dance Workshop with the Trinity Irish Dancers
o 3:45 – 4:30 p.m.: Beginner Tin Whistle Workshop with Téada
• Elk’s Club
- o 1 – 1:45 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting at the Elk’s
- o 2:15 – 3 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting at the Elk’s
• Lincoln Park
o 9 – 11:30 a.m.: Traditional Irish Breakfast (Jameson’s Pub)
o 10 a.m.: Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Rally
o 11 – 11:30 a.m.: Sheep Herding with Mary Bolton & Don Schomberg
o 11:30 a.m. – Free Root Beer Floats (Family Fun and Learning Area – available until gone)
o 1 – 2 p.m.: “Forge Off” Blacksmithing Competition
o 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.: Sheep Herding with Mary Bolton & Don Schomberg
o 3:45 – 4:15 p.m.: Sheep Herding with Mary Bolton & Don Schomberg
All items marked with an asterisk require pre-registration at IowaIrishFest.com. For a full list of events at this year’s Fest, please visit IowaIrishFest.com. Please note that the schedule and lineup are subject to change.