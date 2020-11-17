MINNEAPOLIS – Floyd is staying home for a record sixth straight year.
The 98.3-pound bronze Floyd of Rosedale pig traveling trophy made its way back to the Stew and LeNore Hansen Football Performance Center after the University of Iowa churned out 236 rushing yards in a 35-7 victory over Minnesota on Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.
The Hawkeyes led 14-0 at halftime and pushed their advantage to 35-0 before the Gophers scored on their last possession of the game.
Iowa’s dynamic rushing duo of Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent combined for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Goodson had a career day, gaining 142 yards on 20 carries with two scores, while Sargent had 86 yards on just nine attempts and a touchdown.
Sophomore Nico Ragaini also joined the rushing fun, scoring his first career rushing touchdown to open the game’s scoring.
The Hawkeyes out-gained Minnesota, 346-312, in the game, despite the Gophers have a 36:10 to 23:50 advantage in time of possession. Minnesota ran 73 plays to Iowa’s 53.
Sophomore Spencer Petras completed 9 of 18 attempts for 111 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Tyrone Tracy Jr., had three catches for 36 yards, while senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette made two receptions for 20 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, the Hawkeyes forced two turnovers in the game – interceptions by Jack Koerner and Riley Moss. Sophomore Seth Benson and senior Nick Niemann led the team with seven tackles apiece, while senior Zach VanVelkenburg had five tackles, including three sacks.
Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan completed 16 of 33 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim had 33 carries for 144 yards, and Rashod Bateman had eight receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.
“I am proud of our football team and the players the way they competed and the way they are growing as a football team," Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It was great for us to be able to bring Floyd back home with us, we’re thrilled about that. There are still some things we need to work on and get better at, but the big thing is we are still improving right now. That has been our focus all the way through it.
“Our guys showed up (Friday night) and played tough, hard and did a good job up front. That was a focal point for us, we knew we would have to be successful up front if we were going to have a chance to win this game. A reflection of that is Tyler Goodson, he had a career high, that’s great. Mekhi did a good job also.
"In that third quarter they had that long drive and for our guys to dig in and get a stop and keep them off the scoreboard, that was a big turning point. The offense came back and responded. There were a lot of highlights, Jack Koerner, Moss, Tory Taylor continues to punt the ball well. There were a lot of good efforts out there and most important it was a good collective team effort.”
How It Happened
The Hawkeyes cruised down the field, needing seven plays to cover 63 yards to take a 7-0 lead. Iowa faced just one second down during the series after gaining 15, 12 and 12 yards on the first three plays. After back-to-back quick passes to Tracy Jr. moved the Hawkeyes to the 1, Ragaini scored from 1 yard out on a jet sweep.
Minnesota notched the game’s first turnover when James Gordon intercepted Petras and returned it four yards to the Iowa 25. The Gophers were whistled for two penalties on the play – a 15-yard blind side block and 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct – that killed the drive.
After Iowa’s defense forced a punt, it took over at its own 15 and drove 85 yards to make it a two-score game. Iowa rushed its way into the end zone courtesy of 10 rushes and two Minnesota penalties. Goodson scored from 7 yards out in a Wildcat formation to make the score 14-0 with 8:31 left in the first half.
The Hawkeyes notched their first turnover late in the second quarter when Morgan over shot Bateman and Koerner intercepted the pass and returned it 19 yards to the Gophers' 26. After a holding penalty thwarted the drive, Keith Duncan missed a 50-yard field goal.
The Gophers chewed up a majority of the third quarter with a nearly 11-minute drive, covering 74 yards over 17 plays. Minnesota started at its own 5 before rushing its way to the red zone, but Iowa’s defense got away unscathed when Koerner blocked Brock Walker’s 39-yard field goal.
The Hawkeyes took over at the Minnesota 34 and Goodson had a 34-yard burst to the Minnesota 34. Two plays later, Petras hit Tracy Jr. for 18 yards to 10 and Smith-Marsette caught an 8-yard touchdown pass to make the score 20-0. Iowa missed the PAT after mishandling the snap.
The Gophers again moved the ball deep into Iowa territory on its ensuing possession, but Iowa came up with its second turnover. On second-and-3, Moss intercepted Morgan at the Iowa 7 and returned the pick 57 yards to the Gophers' 36.
Petras opened the drive with a 28-yard completion to Shaun Beyer to the 8 before Petras took the ball on a read option to the 1. On the next play, Goodson powered his way into the end zone to make the score 26-0 and caught a swing pass for a successful 2-point conversion to push the lead to 28-0 with 8:56 left.
The Hawkeyes found the end zone four the fifth time with a three-play scoring drive following a Gopher punt. Sargent scampered for 36 yards on first down to the 15 before scoring from 14 yards out through a gaping hole to make the score 35-0.
Minnesota avoided the shutout with a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive against Iowa’s second-string defense. Morgan completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bateman with 14 seconds left to make the score 35-7.
Up Next
The Hawkeyes play at Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff and television information will be released this weekend.