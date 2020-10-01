A man who received child pornography was sentenced today to over six years in federal prison.
Shawn Kuhse, 37, of Wadena, received the sentence after a March 13 guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography. In a plea agreement, Kuhse admitted that between October 2018 and April 2019, he received child pornography. Kuhse admitted he used a messaging app on his phone to receive child pornography from other users of the app.
Information disclosed at sentencing showed that Kuhse received over 700 images and 300 videos containing child pornography. The child pornography contained images of prepubescent girls involved in sex acts with adult men, adult women, and animals. Kuhse’s sentence was increased because the child pornography he received depicted sadistic, masochistic, or violent conduct.
Kuhse was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Kuhse was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment. Kuhse must also serve a five-year term of supervised release, and he must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony Morfitt and was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
