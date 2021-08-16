As the delta variant has college and university officials across Iowa wondering how to rein in COVID-19 this fall, two private colleges have different approaches.
Grinnell College President Anne Harris said her college will require proof of vaccination for returning students.
Wartburg College President Darrel Colson, on the other hand, said Wartburg is encouraging vaccinations, but not requiring them.
The two officials spoke during a recording of “Iowa Press” to be aired Aug. 20 on Iowa PBS.
Harris said Grinnell is prepared to welcome students from all over the country and much of the globe – as long as they’re vaccinated.
“In anticipation of their arrival from 44 countries and 48 states, we have decided to require vaccinations for our students,” Harris said. “And they have been terrific. They have really led the way and we’re ready to go this fall.”
Colson said Wartburg is urging students to get vaccinated soon, if they haven’t done so already.
“We are working hard to encourage all of our students to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Colson said. “We’ve had some success and we actually are trying to approach this the way we approached the whole academic year last year.”
Colson said student groups are acting as public health ambassadors, and there are multiple social media campaigns. Vaccine clinics are offered on campus.
Still, the presidents said they have concern for what the fall will bring.
“I’d say we’re as concerned as we were toward the end of the last academic year,” Colson said. “We are very vigilant. We have a very complex and aggressive contact tracing program on campus, we have testing on campus …”
Students will continue to be quarantined if they are exposed to the coronavirus, Colson said.
Harris said she is somewhat concerned. “A little bit, yes,” Harris told the “Iowa Press” reporter panel.
“You get to know your campus, every nook and cranny of it because you’re thinking of spaces in such a different way when you’ve got a highly contagious virus like we’re all dealing with,” Harris said.
Colleges increase cybersecurity
Cyberattacks at schools, including one in June at Des Moines Area Community College, got the attention of Wartburg and Grinnell officials, the presidents said.
They said their schools are using dual-authentication for many systems to protect data.
“Dual authentication I think is probably the biggest adjustment that everyone has to make and then after that we prep all of our computers that our faculty and staff use,” Harris said. “And then there is just a vigilance.”
Colson had a similar perspective. “We’re constantly raising the bar of security on campus,” he said. “It can be frustrating because we have to go through the dual documentation and certification and the cell phone thing and the codes and all that. But yes, it is absolutely critical that we try our best to protect that data.”